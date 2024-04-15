Politics
China is hungry for avocados and South Africa ready to deliver as export deal gets green light
But leading the way with avocados is also a win for China, where health-conscious consumers have a growing appetite for the fruit.
According to Derek Donkin, chief executive of the South African Subtropical Growers' Association (Subtrop), final registration of avocado orchards and packing houses is underway, with the hope that the first shipment will leave next month .
This comes at a time when the South African avocado industry has been expanding in recent years: it has increased by 4,750 hectares (11,737 acres) to a total of more than 18,000 hectares. Donkin said that as the industry grows, it sees China as a huge untapped market.
Access to China is a vital step in driving export-led growth for South African avocados, Didiza said at the time.
China is seeking to become one of the world's leading consumers of avocados, which presents a huge opportunity for the South African industry, Didiza said.
South Africa is a major producer of the fruit, producing just over 130,000 tonnes per year, according to Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Affairs Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz). He said about half of that was for export markets.
Currently, it exports its avocados to Europe, the Middle East and the African continent.
China is a new and exciting market, Sihlobo said. South African farmers will benefit from access to [Chinas] growing market.
Last year, bilateral trade amounted to $55.62 billion, accounting for a fifth of total Sino-African trade that year, with South African exports to the Chinese market accounting for $31.97 billion. .
There is likely high demand, with avocados being a superfood, she said, although noting that because the trees have intense water needs, it would be a relatively poor crop choice for China.
Fortunately, avocados are easy to export because they carry little pest risk and are already exported to Western markets, she said.
China has strict sanitary and phytosanitary standards for fresh produce, so it takes a long time to successfully negotiate agricultural export deals. It took Kenyan avocado growers more than two years to comply with Chinese requirements.
According to Johnston, it is likely that China has unmet demand for the fruit, and also wants to pursue its agricultural growth goals and sustainable trade balance issues, so it makes sense to add South Africa to this mixture.
South Africa joins a very small group of countries capable of exporting avocados to this growing market.
Outside of Africa, the only countries allowed to export avocados to China are Peru (its main supplier), Chile, Mexico, the Philippines, Colombia, New Zealand, Vietnam and the United States. United.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3258802/china-hungry-avocados-and-south-africa-ready-deliver-export-deal-gets-green-light
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China is hungry for avocados and South Africa ready to deliver as export deal gets green light
- Olivier Awards 2024 winners celebrating work on the London stage – The Daily Reporter
- Carrie Underwood's Incredibly Toned Legs Glow in Shimmering Blue Ruffled Dress
- Supreme Court takes aim at Jan. 6 obstruction charge as Trump case looms
- PM Modi to campaign in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram today
- Folk festivals help attract tourists
- How football works: Wide rotations to disrupt the defensive structure
- Global AI conference series, AI Summit, to be held for the first time in Singapore from May 29-31, 2024, announced to pioneer the future of technology in the region
- Dera Sacha Sauda: Major Dera gathers at Pb, but the politicians are absent | Chandigarh News
- Nelly Furtado falls on stage at Coachella while performing “Eat Your Man”
- Beyoncé and Dolly Parton lead Western fashion trend as TikTok shows off new styles and searches for hats and boots skyrocket online
- Apple's iPhone shipments decline as Chinese challenger emerges in Q1: IDC