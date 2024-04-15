Election 2024: News organizations urge Biden, Trump to engage in presidential debates





NEW YORK (AP) Twelve news organizations on Sunday urged presumptive presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump to accept the debates, saying it is a rich tradition that is part of every general election campaign since 1976.

Even though Trump, who did not participate in the debates for the Republican nomination, has indicated his willingness to face his 2020 rival, the Democratic president has not committed to debating him again.

Although the invitations have not been officially issued, news organizations said it was not too early for each campaign to publicly announce that it would participate in the three presidential forums and one vice presidential forum hosted by the Nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

If there's one thing Americans can agree on in this polarized time, it's that the stakes in this election are exceptionally high, the organizations said in a joint statement. In this context, there is no substitute for candidates debating among themselves and in front of the American people their vision for the future of our nation.

ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, PBS, NBC, NPR and the Associated Press all signed the letter.

Biden and Trump debated twice in 2020. A third debate was canceled after Trump, then president, tested positive for COVID-19 and did not want to debate remotely.

When asked on March 8 whether he would engage in a debate with Trump, Biden said it depends on his behavior. The president was visibly upset by his opponent during the first free debate of 2020, saying at one point: will you shut up?

Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a letter last week that we have already indicated that President Trump is prepared to debate anytime, anywhere, and that the time to begin these debates.

They cited the seven Illinois Senate debates in 1858 between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, saying America today certainly deserves as much.

The Republican National Committee voted in 2022 to no longer participate in forums sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The Trump campaign has not indicated it will comply, but it has set some conditions. Campaign managers said the commission selected a blatantly anti-Trump moderator in then-Fox News host Chris Wallace in 2020 and wanted assurance that the commission's proceedings were fair and impartial.

The Trump campaign also wants to move up the schedule, saying many Americans will have already voted by September 16, October 1 and October 9, the dates of the three debates set by the commission.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on the news organizations' letter, pointing to the president's earlier statement. There was no immediate response from the Trump campaign.

But on Saturday, Trump held a rally in northeastern Pennsylvania with two lecterns set up on the stage: one for him to deliver a speech, the other to symbolize what he said was the refusal to Biden to debate him. The second desk had a sign that said: Anytime. Anywhere. Anywhere.

Midway through his campaign speech, Trump turned to his right and pointed to the second lectern.

We have some, look at this, it's for him, he said. Do you see the podium? I call on Crooked Joe Biden to debate anytime, anywhere and anywhere. Just there. And we need to debate because our country is going so far in the wrong direction and even though it's usually a little early, we need to debate. We need to explain to the American people what is happening, Trump said.

C-SPAN, NewsNation and Univision also joined the letter calling for debates. Only one newspaper, USA Today, added its voice. The Washington Post declined a request for membership.

Broadcasters could certainly benefit from the interest that debates can bring. TV news ratings are down significantly compared to the 2020 campaign, although other factors are involved, such as cord-cutting and the pandemic, which increased interest in the news four years ago.

There have been no Democratic debates this presidential cycle, and Trump's refusal to participate in Republican forums has diminished interest in them.

Associated Press writer Josh Boak in Schnecksville, Pa., contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-biden-presidential-debates-election-news-organizations-aa66e90b425e89578f3fe0358bffff5c

