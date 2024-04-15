On Siddaramaiah ground, PM Modi says Congress is 'sultan of tukde-tukde gang'





Mysuru (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the Congress on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's turf, saying the Congress has become the “sultan of the tukde-tukde gang”. Without mentioning the name of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah throughout his speech, the Prime Minister added that Congress leaders are obliged to apologize to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge before pronouncing the slogan “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Modi was addressing a joint public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Maharaja College Ground, Mysuru, in the presence of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, patriarch of the NDA's new partner, the JD(S). . This is the first time that the NDA stalwarts are coming together on the same platform in Karnataka. Gowda's son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Hassan's grandson and MP Prajwal Revanna and other JD(S) leaders were also present on the platform, along with BJP leaders such as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Mandya MP A Sumalatha, who joined the BJP on April 5, was also present. YKC Wadiyar, HDK The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, is the BJP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Deve Gowda's son, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy, is contesting from Mandya while S Balaraj is contesting from Chamarajanagar and Prajwal is contesting from Hassan. All the NDA candidates were on the dais. It is worth noting that Siddaramaiah has been camping in Mysuru for long periods, ever since the declaration of tickets for Mysore-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar segments, to engineer the victory of Congress candidates. So, the BJP, which had scheduled a roadshow for Modis in the rural segment of Bengaluru on Sunday, diverted it to Mysuru. Lack of respect Speaking at the election rally, PM Modi earlier said that the Congress was opposing the slogan 'Vande Matharam' and now even Bharat Matha Ki Jai is opposing it. The Congress is involved in a dangerous division, partition and weakening of Bharat. Congress leaders are defaming and disrespecting Bharat on foreign soil. Congress rewards those who speak out against Bharat. They accepted support from the political wing of a banned extremist organization (People's Front of India). INDIA's partners, led by Congress, are committed to eradicating Sanathan culture. They rejected the invitation for the consecration of the Sri Balak Ram temple in Ayodhya, which united all the citizens, being a dream come true for 500 years. But their agenda of hatred towards Bharat will be foiled by Modi, with the blessings of the people, he said. Mention of Mandya The issue of the saffron flag of Keragodu in Mandya district was also mentioned in Prime Minister Modi's speech. He said: “Appeasement politics has reached its vote bank peak. Festival celebrations are restricted. Religious flags are being taken down, he said. Black silver Taking a dig at the Grand Old Party, PM Modi said the Congress government in Karnataka had ended welfare schemes for people of various sections, implemented its five guarantees and looted the treasury. Karnataka became the ATM state of the Congress. Congress leaders in Karnataka provided hundreds of crores of rupees to the Congress for elections in other states, he claimed. Stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are not just about the next five years, Modi said it aims to realize the dream of Viaksit Bharat of 2047, to mark the centenary celebration of Independence. Benefits Repeating the assurances from the BJP manifesto, Modi said it was Modi's guarantee. Three million houses will be built in the next five years to provide shelter to all the poor in Bharat. Free ration will continue for the poor for the next five years. All senior citizens will get free healthcare, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Lakpathi Didi scheme will be extended to three crore women, up from one crore women at present,” he said. Hard drive blessings are divine Praising former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, PM Modi said HD Deve Gowda's blessings are divine as he is currently the highest political leader of Bharats. Gowda's advice, besides that of another senior leader of Karnataka, former CM BS Yediturappa, is valuable for the development of Bharat. Their guidance, along with the active participation of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, will put Karnataka on a developmental trajectory, he said. (Published April 14, 2024, 2:43 p.m. EAST)

