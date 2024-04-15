Different attitudes of PDIP volunteers and Jokowi regarding the speech on the meeting with Megawati





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The presidential palace said it was looking for the right time for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi visit the General Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri. Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana said Jokowi was very willing to stay in touch with anyone, especially national figures. “After all, it is still the month of Shawwal, the most suitable month to strengthen friendship,” Ari said in a short message on April 12, 2024. President Jokowi, who is still officially a PDIP cadre, broke with his party due to differences in political choices in the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the candidate for the vice-presidency of Prabowo Subianto. Meanwhile, PDIP nominates former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. Due to these strained relations, Jokowi and Megawati did not meet for the Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah gathering. In fact, in previous Eids, they always met at least a week after Eid. Here are the responses of PDIP politicians and Jokowi volunteers regarding the speech on Jokowi and Megawati's meeting. 1. PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto: Let's meet the children of the branch first Responding to the speech about the meeting between Megawati and Jokowi, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said that now would be a better time to ask the President's Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana directly. “It's time to just ask Mr. Ari Dwipayana,” said Hasto in Jakarta, Friday, April 12, 2024. Hasto also considers Eid al-Fitr as an outpouring of friendship and halalbihalal. However, he added, the party branch bearing the bull's head symbol initially requested that the meeting be postponed. “Let's meet the branch children first, because they are also a stronghold for Ms. Megawati Soekarnoputri. This is not a problem because of the PDI Perjuangan, but more because of the way the 2024 elections will be held,” he said. 2. Deddy Yevri Sitorus, PDIP politician: just a cheap political gimmick PDIP politician Deddy Yevri Sitorus said President Jokowi should meet with disappointed PDIP members before meeting Megawati.

