“Congress has become the sultan of the Tukde Tukde gang”: PM Modi in Karnataka | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the Congress party, calling it the “sultan of the tukde tukde gang”, and accused the party of intending to “divide, break and weaken” the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addressing an election rally in Mysuru, Karnataka, he said, “The Congress party has become the sultan of the tukde tukde gang. Their hatred towards the country has exceeded the limits. Congress wants to weaken the country. The dangerous intentions of the Congress party are still the same. . They haven't changed. They are playing with fire to take power. » Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! He further asserted that the Congress always supports those who believe in dividing the country and forms an alliance with those involved in terrorist activities. “The Congress is forming an alliance with an organization involved in terrorist activities which is banned. The Congress is demanding proof of surgical attack by the army. They refuse to accept Kashmir as ours. They have disrespected Lord Ram. People of INDI alliance want to end Sanatan. They want to destroy Hindu religion, as long as Modi is there, no one's plans will come true, that is Modi's guarantee. he declares. He further launched an apparent attack on party chief DK Suresh, saying that the Congress rewards those who speak against the country. “The people of Karnataka are witnessing that those who speak against India, the Congress gives them election list as a reward. Recently you may have seen at a Congress election rally a person making people shout the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', but before doing so, he had to seek permission from the leaders sitting on the stage,” he said. In February this year, the Congress MP made a controversial remark while talking about the budget: “It will be enough if they give us the money they (the Centre) owe us.” Today our demand is that taxes collected like GST, customs and direct taxes should reach us. We see a lot of harm being done to South India. » This was Prime Minister Modi's first rally ahead of polling for the Lok Sabha elections. Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda was among those present at the rally. Earlier today, the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He made several key promises, from maintaining the free ration system for another five years to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). 2024 elections Elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Phase 1 of voting will take place on April 19, second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and last and 7th phase on June 1 . Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. (With contribution from agencies)

