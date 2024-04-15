PM Modi calls Rahul Gandhi a 'shahi jadugaar' for promising to eradicate poverty 'in an instant'. 10 points





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making such announcements which he himself does not understand. Calling the Wayanad MP a “shahi jadugaar”, the Prime Minister said the Congress Shehzaade has just announced something that will make you laugh. Shehzaade Congress announced that it would eradicate poverty from the country in one go. This statement surprised the entire nation. The country is wondering where this “shahi jadugaar” who can eradicate poverty ek jhatke mein has been hiding all these years. Here are the top 10 quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech: Slamming former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, PM Modi said, “He announced that he would eliminate poverty from the country in one go.” After all, where has this royal magician been hiding for so many years? It has been 50 years since his grandmother announced that she wanted to eliminate poverty in the country. “

PM Modi said, “Before 2014, they ran the government from a distance for 10 years and say they have the mantra 'jhatke vala'. Where did they get this mantra “jhatke vala” from? Tell me, isn't this making fun of the poor? Isn't this an insult to the poor? They make such claims and because of that, they become a laughing stock and the country does not take them seriously…”

For many decades after Independence, a Congress family ran the government directly or through remote control. This family had imposed a state of emergency in the country. Congress had a habit of tearing down democratic governments across the country whenever it wanted, like a house of cards. »

Criticizing the Congress for insulting Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar, PM Modi said that today he is the Prime Minister of the country because of the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar. “Because of the Constitution created by Babasaheb, Modi, the son of a poor mother, today seeks your blessing to serve for the third time.”

The Prime Minister claimed that the grand old party is threatening to set the country on fire if he becomes Prime Minister for the third time. Now the Congress royals are threatening that if Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the country will be on fire. They also said it in 2014, 19, did something like this happen?…Aag desh mein nahi lagi, aag, jalan unke dilon mein lagi hai…” the Prime said minister. Criticizing the grand old party, the Prime Minister added, “The Congress has gone mad in 10 years and if they continue to do the same thing, this jealousy will burn them to the point that the country will not give them another chance.”

I don't have any personal dreams. Your dream is Modi's resolution. Because all of you, this entire nation, are my family. This is why today wide roads are being built on all sides,” the Prime Minister said.

“The modernization of many railway stations is underway here. The number of medical schools has doubled in the last 10 years. The aim is to ensure that you do not face any difficulties, any inconveniences. But that is only “A trailer for now. There is still a lot to do, we need to take the country, Madhya Pradesh forward,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said, “Efforts will be accelerated to increase the number of Eklavya Model Schools to up to 700.”

Prime Minister Modi further said: Modi guarantees that Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi will continue to operate in the same manner. Free rations will continue to be provided to the poor for 5 years…this is also Modi’s guarantee.” Stage alert!

