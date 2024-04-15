Allegations of 'interference' put Tyrian White case back in the spotlight – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Tyrian White case, a petition filed against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter, appears to have become something more than a paternity issue.

Indeed, the case was one of the only cases specifically mentioned by judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as having attracted pressure from intelligence officers after a letter written by six judges to the Council supreme judiciary has become public.

Considerable pressure was put on the judges who found the petition inadmissible, by ISI agents, through friends and relatives of those judges, says the letter addressed to the SJC on March 25.

Following an abortive attempt by the government to form a one-member commission to investigate the matter, complaints of interference in judicial matters have now been considered by the Supreme Court in exercise of its suo moto jurisdiction, and should now be examined. heard by a full court on April 29.

Set to be resumed after almost a year, IHC judges said the case had attracted considerable pressure from intelligence officers who wanted to ensure the plea was ruled upheld.

Referred to in the letter as Muhammad Sajid v. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi (Petition No. 3061 of 2022), the case has remained dormant since May last year, when IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq , dissolved a three-member bench hearing the court. case. It is likely that the High Court will take up the matter again in the coming days, but the circumstances in which the bench was scuttled seemed quite peculiar, even at the time.

Maintainability and premature verdict

A larger three-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, had reserved its verdict on March 30, 2023.

In previous hearings, Justice Kayani had questioned the locus standi (right of audience) of the petitioner, Mohammad Sajid, while the presiding judge, Justice Farooq, seemed convinced of this particular aspect.

It is worth noting that former IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had previously rejected a similar petition.

During the hearing of the petition on March 2, 2023, the petitioner's attorney argued that Imran Khan had submitted an affidavit to the Superior Court of California in a matter related to the custody of Tyrian, his alleged daughter.

But the chief justice corrected him, saying it was not an affidavit, but rather a declaration signed by a commissioner for oaths in Pakistan.

At the time, Justice Kayani pointed out that the declaration never mentioned that Mr Khan was the girl's father and questioned the petitioner's bona fides, observing that only Tyrian White herself could file a petition for obtain paternity rights.

Then, on May 10, the opinions of two judges were posted online on the court's official website, only to be removed within minutes.

The registry then published a press release specifying that the opinion of the two judges had been downloaded alone with notes from the office, which does not constitute [a] court judgment.

The statement said the chief justice has reconstituted the court for the rehearing of the case and action has been taken against those responsible for posting the notice online without publishing a list of causes.

To disagree

The letter from the six IHC judges also suggests that some judges disagree with the outgoing chief justice of the country's youngest high court.

The letter recounted a number of communications with the IHC Chief Justice, particularly in the context of the Tyrian White matter.

While the judges noted that the IHC chief justice had told them that no officials from intelligence agencies would approach them, they complained that interference continued despite this assurance.

It is telling that Puisne Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, the most senior after the Chief Justice, is one of the authors of the letter.

On the surface, Chief Justice Farooq and Justice Kayani have a good working relationship as both sat on the same division bench and have decided a number of important political cases in the past, including references against Nawaz Sharif , Maryam Nawaz and Asif Ali. Zardari.

The two were also part of the original panel hearing the Tyrian White case before it was disbanded.

However, Justice Kayani was recently dogged by a complaint filed before the Supreme Judicial Council, which accused him of instigating and convincing other High Court judges in connection with the letter.

Retired Justice Noorul Haq N. Qureshi, himself a former Senior Puisne Judge of the IHC, told Dawn that differences between the Chief Justice and the second most senior judge are commonplace in the higher judiciary . He said the most senior justice expects power to be shared, but some chief justices want absolute authority.

I also experienced the same thing, but I never complained because I thought it would harm the reputation of the institution that administers justice among the general public, he said.

Published in Dawn, April 15, 2024

