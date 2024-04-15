TKN says Jokowi is not an obstacle to Prabowo's friendship with Megawati





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Spokesperson for the National Campaign Team (TKN) Prabowo-Gibran, said Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) does not become an obstacle to the friendship between the winning presidential candidate of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) Prabowo Subianto and the general president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri. According to him, just like Prabowo, Jokowi wants the presidents to sit down together to discuss Indonesia's future. “Pak Jokowi's vision is the same as Pak Prabowo's, wanting to maintain solidarity and unity, I think this is also Pak Jokowi's spirit,” Dahnil said when contacted. Kompas.comSunday (14/4/2024). He also said Jokowi did not hold back Prabowo's desire to stay in touch with anyone, including Megawati. Also read: Is it possible for Prabowo to bring together Jokowi, SBY and Megawati around the same table? “No, Pak Prabowo wants to establish friendships with all parties, so it doesn't exist barriers at all. “Pak Jokowi also wants to build friendships with all parties,” said Danhil. “I think the vision is the same, so Mr. Prabowo wants to build a friendship with Ms. Megawati and all parties,” he further said. Finally, Dahnil emphasized again that Prabowo had the hope of establishing it. club president like in the United States. A forum that brings together Jokowi, Megawati and the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). “Pak Prabowo is like this, this way the sustainability of development can be maintained and there is also a community, so there can be no political grudges, there can be no political hatred,” he said. declared. Also read: Jokowi is not considered an obstacle to the meeting between Prabowo and Megawati It is known that until now Prabowo has not made friends with Megawati during Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah. In fact, both the Gerindra Party and PDI-P elites are open to exploring a meeting between the two political figures. The spearheads of this communication are the daily chairman of the Gerindra Party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and the chairman of the DPP PDI-P, Puan Maharani. Also read: Says Megawati did not accept presidential election results, Observer: Prabowo and Jokowi were not accepted directly

