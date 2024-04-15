Observers push for national reconciliation and ask political elites to take example of the political acumen of Jokowi and Prabowo

help – Indonesian Survey and Polling (SPIN) Executive Director Igor Dirgantara encouraged political party elites (parpol) as well as presidential (capres) and vice-presidential (cawapres) candidates who lost to proceed to national reconciliation in order to maintain national unity.

According to him, what is needed now is an attitude of statesmanship like the example of President-elect Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), after finishing the competition, they will once again become a force to advance the nation.

Jokowi and Prabowo are the most influential figures in the current national political arena. Prabowo and Jokowi are the two main figures capable of creating a golden Indonesia 2045, both of whom can be examples of national unity, Igor said on Sunday (14/4).

Igor added that Prabowo, as a flexible figure in communication, would be able to reconcile with PDI-P General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Because we consider that he has no problem, neither personal nor ideological.

Prabowo, Igor said, could also carry out national consolidation with cross-party groups and other figures. Because the general president of the Gerindra party has 3 advantages as a unifying figure of the nation.

First, the figure who unites the nation is the one who can unify differences as a unifier, namely President-elect Prabowo Subianto, said Igor Dirgantara.

In addition, Prabowo also has advantages in formal and non-formal, national and international networks, he continued.

Igor said that although the ideologies of political parties are different, they pursue the same goal, which is nation building. This is Prabowo's strength to unite differences after the 2024 presidential election.

Second, Indonesia's political parties have different ideologies, but actually have uniform programs and speeches for the benefit of the people, said Igor.

He added that Prabowo is the general chairman of the party who cannot be dictated by anyone and this position benefits Prabowo in his work. This means that there is no intervention from any party and Prabowo is truly focused on working for the benefit of the people.

Prabowo is an independent popular leader who prioritizes the interests of the people and not the interests of political parties, Igor explained.

Prabowo has proven to be very close to the people, from winning votes in the 2024 presidential election to leading various grassroots-facing organizations.

Prabowo is a figure close to people's hearts. He previously served as the general chairman of the Indonesian Market Traders Association (APPSI), the Indonesian Farmers' Harmony Association (HKTI) and the Indonesian Pencak Silat Association (IPSI), Igor said.

Igor also admitted that Prabowo's decision to hold a friendly visit with President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, several national figures and political elites was in the spirit of reconciliation and mutual respect after the 2024 presidential election.

Third, Prabowo understands that national unity is a pillar for Indonesia's future. Differences can be made with an egalitarian attitude, a spirit of reconciliation and mutual respect, as demonstrated by Prabowo Subianto, who actively communicated with Jokowi and several political party leaders after the 2024 presidential election, explained Igor .

In addition, Igor continued, public support for Prabowo Subianto is also reflected in the public's enthusiasm to await the results of the Constitutional Court (MK) trial and the Megawati-Prabowo meeting as a means of achieving national reconciliation.

“Currently, the public is waiting for the results of the Constitutional Court's decision and the plans of the Prabowo-Megawati meeting to achieve national reconciliation,” Igor said.