PM Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi Rally in Kerala Today; battle for Shashi Tharoor seat | 10 points | Latest news India





Kerala will witness high-voltage political activities on Monday, April 15, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies to campaign for their alliance candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Modi is expected to attend two functions on April 15 in Kerala as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will also arrive in Kerala on a two-day tour, hold a UDF rally in north Kozhikode in the evening and participate in several programs in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Polling in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 26 in all 20 constituencies. This is Modi's sixth visit to the southern state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 on a grand roadshow in Palakkad district. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi's election rallies in Kerala: 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public election campaign meeting on Monday morning at Kunnamangalam in Alathur constituency of Thrissur district. 2. Modi will attend the election campaign of NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting from Alathur and Thrissur respectively. After this, he will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. 3. In Kattakkada, Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two Union ministers contesting under the NDA banner in Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively. Rajeev Chandrashekar has been fielded against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and recorded a vote share of 28.2 percent, compared to 11.15 percent for its 2014 candidate , KP Sreesan. 5. Rahul Gandhi will campaign for party candidates and address United Democratic Front (UDF) rallies in Kerala. 6. Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral chance for a second consecutive term from Wayanad constituency, will address a UDF rally in North Kozhikode district on Monday evening. 7. Rahul Gandhi will participate in several programs in Wayanad constituency on April 15 and 16. 8. On April 18, the Congress will hold meetings in Kannur, Palakkad and Kottayam constituencies. 9. Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address rallies in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts on April 22. 10. The Congress leader kicked off election campaigning in his Wayanad constituency earlier this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a major roadshow. Gandhi had won Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (With inputs from PTI, ANI)

