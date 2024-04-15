ASN Can WFH April 16-17, DKI lawmakers hope services will not be disrupted





Jakarta – The government has issued a circular according to which state civil servants (ASN) can work from home or work from home (WFH) on April 16 and 17 to anticipate the ebb of Eid 2024. The PDI Perjuangan faction of the DPRD DKI Jakarta reminded some WFH ASNs not to disrupt government services. “As long as the conditions are urgent and can calculatedly reduce the density of the holiday ebb, this can be decided, but it must be prudent and productive in terms of impact,” said the Secretary of the PDIP Fraction of the DPRD DKI Jakarta, Rio Sambodo, contacted, Sunday (14/4/2024). “At the end of the day, WFH still cannot ignore the utility sector. The provincial government must anticipate potential disruption to the utility sector when the Eid flow returns to Jakarta,” he said . ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT For Rio, this call should not diminish the work ethic of the ASN. Thus, the work of the government in DKI Jakarta is not disrupted. “This call from the WFH should not reduce ASN's work ethic in the bureaucratic environment of the DKI Provincial Government,” he said. We know that ASNs not linked to services can implement WFH for a maximum of 50% of employees. However, in the services sector, ASN remains 100% WFO or teleworking. “Relevant SKPDs such as the BKD or relevant offices or regional inspectors must also supervise and ensure that ASNs in the civil service sector are not seen wandering in public places during working hours and returning home at the end of the day. 'time,' he said. ASN FMH regulations on April 16 and 17 Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB) Abdullah Azwar Anas explained that WFH and WFO regulations are strictly implemented while prioritizing organizational performance and quality of public services . In accordance with President Joko Widodo's directives, he said, agencies directly related to public services do not do WFH, that is, they remain 100 percent WFO. “For agencies directly linked to public services, WFO is always implemented 100 percent optimally. As for government agencies linked to government administration and leadership support services, WFH can be implemented for a maximum/maximum of 50 percent of the number of employees, which is technically regulated by the agency of the respective governments”, said Anas in a written statement, Saturday (13/4/2024). In the regulation contained in the Circular Letter of the Minister of PANRB Number 1 of 2024, it is addressed to those responsible for personnel development of all government agencies. Anas also explained that agencies directly linked to the community remain 100 percent WFO, such as health, security and order, disaster management, energy, logistics, post, transport and distribution , national vital objects, national strategic projects, construction and basic public services. “Thus, services that directly address the public will continue to operate optimally according to the leadership of President Jokowi, who wants public service performance to always be excellent in all situations,” Anas said. Watch the video “Menpan RB Issues SE: ASN WFH April 16 and 17, 2024”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (aik/imk)

