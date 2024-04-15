Politics
Five years after conservatives pledged to ban no-fault evictions. Why are we waiting?
Johnson was in charge throughout the Covid pandemic before being replaced by (albeit briefly) Liz Truss. His disastrous time at 10 Downing Street has given way to Rishi Sunak, who looks likely to lead the Conservatives into the general election in the second half of 2024. Will no-fault deportations still be in place? It's hard to say.
There have been nine housing ministers
The redistricting and changes at Westminster are likely one of the reasons it has taken so long to deliver on the promise to permanently abandon no-fault evictions.
Lee Rowley is the current Housing Minister. This is his second appointment to this position, representing two of nine appointments since 2019.
Rowley served in the role for five months after being appointed in November 2023. This marks him out as a veteran over the past five years.
30,031 households had their homes repossessed in court after a no-fault eviction notice
A no-fault eviction allows landlords to evict a tenant without giving a reason with just two months' notice. It is considered a significant contributor to homelessness, as the short notice period often leaves the tenant racing against time to find new accommodation.
Over the past five years, 30,031 households have had their homes seized in civil courts under the accelerated procedure – another name for no-fault eviction – according to figures from the Ministry of Justice.
Not all eviction notices served result in judicial eviction. Some tenants will choose to leave their accommodation or find new accommodation. Many other tenants have been affected by no-fault eviction over the past five years.
Rents have increased significantly
The private rental sector has also evolved in recent years, with rents increasing significantly.
According to the National Statistics Officethe median monthly rent in London was £1,420 in April 2019, but rose to £2,035 in February 2024. This represents an increase of 43%, well above inflation and rising incomes.
It's a similar story in Britain. In fact, until February 2024, rents increased by 8.8% to £1,276 per month in England, by 9% to £723 in Wales and by 10.9% to £944 in Scotland, where no-fault deportations have already been abolished.
Theresa May's announcement came on the same day that Notre-Dame Cathedral caught fire.
The then Prime Minister's announcement did not make headlines in April 2019: it was the same day that the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, caught fire.
It took workers two years to clear the rubble from the fire before rebuilding work could begin, costing around £134 million to secure the site and a further £500 million to painstakingly restore the exterior and interior so badly burned by the fire.
Notre-Dame Cathedral is expected to reopen to the public on December 8 while a date for abandoning no-fault evictions has yet to be determined.
Who would have thought that repairing a nearly 700-year-old cathedral would be quicker than reforming the private rental sector?
Someone you loved by Lewis Capaldi was #1. Since then, he has recorded four more chart-topping songs.
Lewis Capaldi rose to fame spending seven weeks at number one with Someone you loved back in 2019.
It’s fair to say he’s put in a lot of work since then. He's had four more number one songs, released two albums, made a Netflix documentary, appeared on the cover of the Big Issue and took time out for his mental and physical health after stealing hearts at Glastonbury when his syndrome Gilles de la Tourette seemed to affect his set.
Do you have a story to tell or opinions to share on this subject? We want to hear from you. Contact us and tell us more.
