Modi and Rahul arrive in Kerala for campaigning, Narendra Modi, election campaign, Kerala, lok sabha elections 2024, bjp, kunnamkulam





Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kochi for his party's election campaign. The Prime Minister who is staying at the Ernakulam guest house will leave for Thrissur by helicopter on Monday morning. The Prime Minister will address the gathering at the BJP election campaign venue in Kunnamkulam. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Modi will appeal to the people to vote for NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting from Alathur and Thrissur respectively. After witnessing the campaign in Thrissur, he will head towards Nedumbassery. And from there, the Prime Minister will travel to Thiruvananthapuram on a special flight. There, he is expected to attend campaign activities in Kattakada, which is part of the Attingal parliamentary constituency. In Kattakkada, Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two union ministers contesting under the NDA banner. This is Modi's second visit to Kerala after the announcement of LS poll dates. Earlier, on March 19, he participated in the BJP campaign in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will launch his election campaign activities in North Kerala today. The Congress leader, UDF candidate from Wayanad parliamentary constituency, will land at Kannur airport this morning. From there, it will immediately head towards Wayanad. Rahul is expected to attend a UDF roadshow starting from Sulthan Bathery at 10 am. Later, in Pulpally, Rahul will attend a farmers' meeting. He will also join three other road shows. From there, the Congress leader will travel to Kozhikode to attend an election rally on the beach which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Through his visit, Rahul intends to campaign extensively for UDF candidates from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Vadakara constituencies through various programmes. He had visited Wayanad earlier this month to file his nomination papers. In Kerala, voting for the general elections will be held on April 26 in all 20 constituencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/special-pages/lok-sabha-election-2024/narendra-modi-election-campaign-kerala-1.9485235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos