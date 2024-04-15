Politics
Not Jokowi, Joman volunteers call Hasto an obstacle to Megawati-Prabowo meeting
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of Volunteers Prabowo Mania and Jokowi Mania (Joman), Immanuel Ebenezer bluntly said that the secretary general of the PDI-P (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto became an obstacle to meeting the general president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri and the winning presidential candidate of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), Prabowo Subianto.
He stated this after being asked if he agreed with the opinion that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was an obstacle to the Megawati-Prabowo meeting after the 2024 presidential election.
“For now, Pak Jokowi has no enemies with anyone, but it seems that Pak Jokowi's orchestration has become an obstacle,” said the man familiarly called Noel, when contacted. Kompas.comSunday (14/4/2024).
“What is clear is that the obstacle to the Prabowo-Mega meeting, etc., is Hasto,” he said again.
Also read: Pending the decision of the Constitutional Court, the PDI-P claims that the Megawati-Prabowo meeting did not take place, not because of Jokowi
According to Noel, Hasto poses a threat to the country's national figures who wish to meet and stay in touch.
He said this because Hasto set a condition for Jokowi to meet with PDI-P affiliates before Megawati.
“Issue“You have to use conditions, what do you use, before Pak Jokowi wants to meet Ms. Mega, you have to diversify first, this is a form of insult to his own cadres,” said Noel.
“And this harms the impression of the PDI-P as a major party,” he said.
Also read: TKN says Jokowi is not an obstacle to Prabowo's friendship with Megawati
Furthermore, Noel said that, according to his words, Hasto even canceled his position as an intellectual and politician for a party as large as the PDI-P.
According to him, Hasto should have had a big reflection in response to the planned meeting of national figures.
“You have to think big, not small. What Hasto did is the small people way,” Noel said.
As previously reported, the meeting between Megawati Soekarnoputri and Prabowo Subianto would only take place on the 5th day of Eid 2024.
Also read: Is it possible for Prabowo to bring together Jokowi, SBY and Megawati around the same table?
PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the Megawati-Prabowo meeting would take place after the end of the disputed 2024 presidential election trial.
“The main priority right now is to supervise the whole process at MK (Constitutional Court),” Hasto said during a meeting at Megawati's residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (12/4/2024).
Because, according to Hasto, Megawati really hopes that the decision of the Constitutional Court will grant the request for disqualification of the presidential and vice-presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and that the election will be renewed.
Also read: Says Megawati did not accept presidential election results, Observer: Prabowo and Jokowi were not accepted directly
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/04/14/16275571/bukan-jokowi-relawan-joman-sebut-hasto-jadi-penghambat-pertemuan-megawati
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Southern Ocean Expedition discovers wind as the main cause
- Not Jokowi, Joman volunteers call Hasto an obstacle to Megawati-Prabowo meeting
- Hollywood strikes 'groundbreaking' AI deal with Sony, Universal, Warner and Disney
- Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletics Website
- #6 Vols Drop 4-3 Decision at #5 Kentucky
- Modi and Rahul arrive in Kerala for campaigning, Narendra Modi, election campaign, Kerala, lok sabha elections 2024, bjp, kunnamkulam
- 'It's terrible!' spits Paul Hollywood as Bake Off judge disgusted by celebrity's raw pastry
- Global markets mixed as Middle East tensions escalate
- Molly Magpie was reunited with Peggy the Staffordshire terrier six weeks after she was seized by the authorities
- Hancock Festival among events drawing people to local parks | News, Sports, Jobs
- Madison's PingPongParkinson Celebrates One Year Anniversary | Top Stories
- The king of pet stores, Roberto Cavalli, dies at the age of 83