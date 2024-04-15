Not Jokowi, Joman volunteers call Hasto an obstacle to Megawati-Prabowo meeting

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of Volunteers Prabowo Mania and Jokowi Mania (Joman), Immanuel Ebenezer bluntly said that the secretary general of the PDI-P (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto became an obstacle to meeting the general president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri and the winning presidential candidate of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres), Prabowo Subianto.

He stated this after being asked if he agreed with the opinion that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was an obstacle to the Megawati-Prabowo meeting after the 2024 presidential election.

“For now, Pak Jokowi has no enemies with anyone, but it seems that Pak Jokowi's orchestration has become an obstacle,” said the man familiarly called Noel, when contacted. Kompas.comSunday (14/4/2024).

“What is clear is that the obstacle to the Prabowo-Mega meeting, etc., is Hasto,” he said again.

According to Noel, Hasto poses a threat to the country's national figures who wish to meet and stay in touch.

He said this because Hasto set a condition for Jokowi to meet with PDI-P affiliates before Megawati.

“Issue“You have to use conditions, what do you use, before Pak Jokowi wants to meet Ms. Mega, you have to diversify first, this is a form of insult to his own cadres,” said Noel.

“And this harms the impression of the PDI-P as a major party,” he said.

Furthermore, Noel said that, according to his words, Hasto even canceled his position as an intellectual and politician for a party as large as the PDI-P.

According to him, Hasto should have had a big reflection in response to the planned meeting of national figures.

“You have to think big, not small. What Hasto did is the small people way,” Noel said.

As previously reported, the meeting between Megawati Soekarnoputri and Prabowo Subianto would only take place on the 5th day of Eid 2024.

PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said the Megawati-Prabowo meeting would take place after the end of the disputed 2024 presidential election trial.

“The main priority right now is to supervise the whole process at MK (Constitutional Court),” Hasto said during a meeting at Megawati's residence on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (12/4/2024).

Because, according to Hasto, Megawati really hopes that the decision of the Constitutional Court will grant the request for disqualification of the presidential and vice-presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and that the election will be renewed.

