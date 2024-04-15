Xi Jinping meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena





On the afternoon of March 27, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Sri Lanka enjoy a long-standing friendship and the two people share a natural affinity. Effectively consolidating and developing China-Sri Lanka relations is in line with the fundamental interests and common aspirations of the two peoples. China is ready to work with Sri Lanka to continue to uphold the spirit of the Rubber-Rice Pact characterized by independence, autonomy, unity and mutual support, consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen trade experience in governance, expand practical cooperation, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and continuously deepen the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership based on sincere mutual assistance and lasting friendship. Xi Jinping stressed that China firmly supports Sri Lanka in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and national dignity, exploring a path of modernization suited to its national conditions, and will continue to provide assistance in the measurement of its capacities for the economic and social development of Sri Lanka. The two sides should make joint efforts to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, especially the two flagship projects of Colombo Port City and Hambantota Comprehensive Development Project, deepen cooperation in the fields of logistics, energy and industry, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the digital economy. , green economy, clean energy, culture and tourism, marine economy and other fields. China will continue to import more unique and high-quality products from Sri Lanka and encourage Chinese companies to invest and do business in Sri Lanka. China hopes Sri Lanka will provide a fair and transparent business environment. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Sri Lanka in alleviating rural poverty and help Sri Lanka achieve economic transformation, modernization and sustainable development. The two sides should further promote the five principles of peaceful coexistence, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, safeguard the common interests of China and Sri Lanka as well as international fairness and justice, and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity. . Dinesh Gunawardena said Sri Lanka and China enjoy a traditional friendship. Sri Lanka unequivocally adheres to the one-China principle, unambiguously pursues the policy of friendly cooperation with China, and always regards China as a priority in its external relations. Sri Lanka will never forget that China has always lent a helping hand in difficult times. Sri Lanka and China are friends tested by adversity and sharing a common future. Projects such as the Colombo Port City and the Hambantota Comprehensive Development Project have significantly boosted the economic and social development of Sri Lanka, as well as the overall development of the region. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping have injected new impetus and positive energy into world peace and development, and Sri Lanka will support and will actively participate in these initiatives. Sri Lanka stands ready to continue working with China to advance the five principles of peaceful coexistence, deepen bilateral friendly relations, advance Belt and Road cooperation, expand cooperation in areas such as as economy and trade, education, tourism and poverty reduction, strengthen international cooperation. multilateral communication and coordination, and promote the construction of an Asian community with a shared future and a community with a shared future for mankind. Wang Yi attended the meeting.

