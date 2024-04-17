Viral Claims About Donald Trump's Secret Trial, Facts Verified





As former President Donald Trump's historic criminal trial opens this week in New York, the CBS News Confirmed team has been tracking the potentially misleading stories that have gained traction on social media. Here are three of the viral claims that have emerged during the trial so far and what you need to know about them.

Claim 1: Judge Juan Merchan Won't Let Trump Go to His Son's Graduation

On Monday, Trump announced to his nearly 7 million followers on Truth Social that Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, would likely not allow him to attend the graduation of his son Barron, 18, in May .

“Who is going to explain to me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT student at a fantastic school, that his dad probably won't be allowed to attend his graduation ceremony, which is something we've been talking about for years” , Trump said. wrote in a post that had garnered more than 18,000 likes as of Tuesday.

This assertion was echoed by other users, including his son Eric Trump, who posted on X that “Judge Merchan is truly heartless in not letting a father attend his son's graduation.”

Facts

Judge Merchan has not yet made a decision on whether Trump will be able to attend his son's graduation. But on Monday he indicated he was open to it, although it is also possible that if the trial is delayed he will not allow it. In an excerpt from the court transcript obtained by Graham Kates of CBS News, Judge Merchan said:

Regarding Counsel's request that the Court adjourn on Friday, May 17 so that Mr. Trump can attend his son's high school graduation and on Friday, June 3 to allow a member of the defense team to attend their son's graduation, I cannot comment on either request at this stage. time. It really depends on how we perform on deadline and where we are in the trial. If everything goes according to plan and without unnecessary delays, I am sure we will be able to adjourn the hearing for a day or two, but if we are late, we will not be able to do so.

Claim 2: Stormy Daniels denies having an affair with Trump

In an April 10 tweet flagged Monday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a potential violation of Trump's silence order, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Look what was just discovered! Will fake news report it? The post included a photo of a 2018 letter written by adult film star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, which included the following statement: “I deny this affair because it never happened .”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican Roger Stone and others shared the same photo in posts on X that attracted more than 60,000 likes.

Facts

Although it was presented by Trump as new, this letter from Daniels has been public knowledge since January 2018 – and she has since retracted it. A few months after signing the letter, in March 2018, Daniels said on “60 Minutes” that she was pressured to sign and release the letter from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and others . Daniels said she had an affair with Trump.

Here's what she said on “60 Minutes” to correspondent Anderson Cooper:

Anderson Cooper: So you signed and released a statement that said, “I'm not denying this because I was paid under the table.” I deny it because it never happened. It's a lie?

Stormy Daniels: Yes.

Anderson Cooper: If it was a lie, why did you sign it?

Stormy Daniels: Because they made it seem like I had no choice.

She then told Cooper that she believed there could be legal repercussions if she did not sign the letter.

“The exact phrase used was, 'They can make your life hell in many different ways,'” she said. She thought “they” in this case were Michael Cohen.

Claim 3: Trump's silence is unconstitutional

Trump posted on Truth Social on Monday: “This crooked judge gagged me. Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I have no right to talk about them!” This claim was later echoed by others on social media.

Facts

Judge Merchan's April 1 order of silence prohibits Trump from speaking about witnesses, court staff, family members of court staff, the family of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, or the family of Judge Merchan. The judge said the order was necessary because some of Trump's speeches could prevent jurors, attorneys and court employees from carrying out their duties in court.

“This tendency to attack family members of presiding lawyers and lawyers assigned to [Trump’s] “This only instills fear in those who are assigned or called to participate in the proceedings, that not only they, but also their family members, are 'fair targets' for them.” The accused's vitriol .”

Trump is still allowed to criticize Judge Merchan or Bragg. And the former president can speak publicly about the case and call the trial political if he wants.

Many legal experts say Judge Merchan's silence order is legal and does not interfere with Trump's First Amendment rights. Duncan Levin, who worked in the DA's office before Bragg, told Politifact that silence orders “with very limited exceptions, have long been held not to violate the First Amendment… [Trump] is free to discuss the criminal justice system, but not to launch ad hominem attacks against people associated with the case.

However, Trump's lawyers challenged the order and declared it unconstitutional because it restricts his right to free speech. Trump's request to lift the order will now go before a five-judge panel for review.

