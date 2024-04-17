Politics
US reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's terrorists killed at home
Washington:
The United States encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and to find a solution through dialogue, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.
Asked if the Biden administration was concerned about remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh that India would not hesitate to kill terrorists at home, Miller replied: ” As I said before, the United States is not going to enter the conflict. But we encourage India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and to find a solution through dialogue. »
Miller, during a press briefing, said he would never anticipate any sanctions measures and that “the United States does not openly discuss sanctions.”
When asked why the US had not imposed any sanctions on India over the alleged plot to assassinate Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Miller said: “I will never preview any sanctions measures, which does not mean that there will be any. but when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it's something we don't discuss openly.”
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated terrorist of India and has repeatedly made threats against India. As per the US Department of Justice indictment, an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, currently in custody, has been charged with the murder-for-hire of Pannun.
The U.S. Department of Justice previously alleged that an Indian government employee, not identified in the indictment filed, recruited Gupta to hire a hitman to assassinate Pannun, which was foiled by the American authorities. Last year, India formed a committee to probe allegations of a foiled assassination plot.
On April 11, Prime Minister Modi said that during the 10 years of BJP rule at the Centre, “terrorists are being killed in their own homes”. Addressing a public rally in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, PM Modi highlighted the major decisions taken by his government, pointing out that it was during the NDA regime that Article 370 was repealed in Jammu -and-Kashmir.
“Today there is a strong government in the country. Under this 'mazboot Modi sarkar, aatankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai'. The Indian tricolor has become a guarantee of security even in the war zone. After seven decades, Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir and a law was passed against triple talaq It was our strong government that guaranteed 33 percent reservation in Parliament and the poor category. general have also obtained 10 percent reservation,” the Prime Minister had declared.
India has repeatedly stressed that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and cannot put terrorism aside to improve ties with Islamabad. New Delhi also said it was Islamabad's responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence.
In an interview with ANI, Rajnath Singh said that if Pakistan's intention was clear, it should act decisively against cross-border terrorism.
“If Pakistan tries to destabilize India through terrorism, it will have to bear the consequences. Pakistan must control terrorism. If Pakistan thinks it is not capable of controlling it, if it feels incapable to control it, then India is a neighbor,” he added. if they want to take help from India, they should, India is ready to provide all assistance to fight terrorism,” Singh had said.
“They are our neighbors, and if their intention is clear to end terrorism, they should do it themselves or seek help from India. We can both end terrorism. But it is their call; I am only giving a suggestion,” he added. .
Asked about his 'Ghus Ke Maarenge' remarks made during a recent television interview, Rajnath Singh said India will do everything to fight terrorism.
“We will not allow terrorists to operate within Indian borders. We will do everything to stop them,” he said. Asked if such measures could be taken across the border, he said: “We'll see what happens.”
