US reacts to PM Modi's 'ghar mein ghus kar…' statement on terrorism | Latest news India





The United States has reacted to recent statements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in which both leaders asserted that India would not hesitate to kill terrorists at home. Joe Biden's administration said that although the United States encouraged India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a solution through dialogue, it would not get involved in the matter. Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State. (Youtube) When asked about Modi you will enter my house In his statement on terrorism, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing: As I have said before, the United States is not going to get involved in middle of this matter. But we encourage India and Pakistan to avoid any escalation and to find a solution through dialogue. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! He was responding to a question on India's alleged operations in other countries to eliminate terrorists. When asked if Modi and Singh's comments could be taken as confessions on the alleged assassination of (Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh) Nijjar in Canada, (designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh), the murder-for-hire plot of Pannun in New York and the killings in Pakistan, Miller said the United States would not get involved in the matter. The State Department spokesperson was also asked why the US did not impose any sanctions on India over the alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Miller responded: “I never anticipate any action on sanctions, which is not to say there will be any coming. But when I'm asked to talk about sanctions, it's something we don't talk about openly. Earlier this month, Rajnath Singh issued a strong statement on India's approach to combating cross-border terrorism, saying that if terrorists attempt to disrupt peace in India or carry out terrorist activities, an appropriate response will be given. Singh further said that if these terrorists escape to Pakistan, India will enter the neighboring country to kill them. Echoing Rajnath Singh's words at a recent election rally in Uttarakhand, Modi said: Whenever we have had a weak government in the country, our enemies have taken advantage of it. Under this strong government, The terrorists are killed after entering the house. (our forces kill terrorists on their own land). (With inputs from PTI)

