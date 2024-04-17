Donald Trump's behavior in court draws reprimands from judge





Former President Donald Trump's behavior during his criminal trial Tuesday drew a rebuke from New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case.

Trump on Monday became the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. Following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, Trump was indicted in March 2023 for falsifying business records related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during from his 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denied.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and said the case was politically motivated against him.

According to Newsweek reporter Katherine Fung, who is in the courtroom for the second day of the trial as jury selection continues, Trump was reprimanded by the court after he was seen waving at a potential juror. Merchan said Trump was clearly audible in doing this.

Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom Tuesday after a break during the second day of his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump's court behavior in his hush-hush case… Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom Tuesday after a break during the second day of his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Trump's court behavior in his secrecy case drew a rebuke from the court. More from Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The judge responded by stating that he would not tolerate attempts to intimidate witnesses. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, then whispered to the former president.

The social media posts of a prospective juror brought into the courtroom were in question over a video “celebrating” the 2020 election. Trump's legal team had argued that he was “clearly an anti-Trump event.”

Merchan agreed that the video justified the defense's request to bring the potential juror into court for questioning. The prosecution disagrees, saying this is a person filming other people celebrating the election results. Trump then appeared to shake his head at the potential juror.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email on Tuesday for comment.

Following Trump's rebuke, the potential juror confirmed it was his Facebook post and acknowledged there was “bias” but said she didn't think it affected her ability to be fair and impartial.

She said the video was “just a moment of celebration in New York.”

Merchan imposed a silence on Trump last month, barring him from making public statements about witnesses including Daniels and Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, as well as attorneys and staff handling the case and their families. The order excluded Merchan and Bragg. It was later expanded to include the families of Merchan and Bragg after Trump launched scathing attacks on the judge's daughter, Loren Merchan.

The prosecution filed a motion Monday to sanction Trump for social media posts they say violate his silence order, asking that Trump be fined $1,000 each for three potential violations.

Merchan announced that he would hear arguments regarding violations of the silence order at 9:30 a.m. on April 23.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-court-behavior-leads-reprimand-judge-1891014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos