Is Donald Trump excluded from Barron's graduation?





Donald Trump's hush money trial, the first of four criminal cases the former president faces, began April 15, and he was quick to attack Judge Juan Merchan's early decision-making.

The presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of illegally falsifying business records to hide payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during her 2016 White House campaign While the former president has said he repaid the $130,000 his then-lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels, he denies having an affair with her.

After the trial's opening day, Donald Trump complained on social media that Merchan had banned him from attending his son Barron Trump's graduation in late May because of the trial, calling the judge “seriously conflictual and corrupt.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump in New York on July 20, 2022. Donald Trump and his supporters reprimanded Judge Juan Merchan on April 15, saying he barred the former president from attending… Donald Trump , Melania Trump and Barron Trump in New York on July 20, 2022. Donald Trump and his supporters reprimanded Judge Juan Merchan on April 15, saying he banned the former president from attending his son in May. More JNI/Star Max/GC images

Requirement

An article by Donald Trump on Truth Social, published April 15, said he would not be allowed to attend his son's graduation ceremony because Judge Juan Merchan wanted him to appear in court.

He wrote: “Who is going to explain to me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT student at a fantastic school, that his dad probably won't be allowed to attend his graduation ceremony, which is what we're talking about for years, because a seriously conflicted and corrupt New York State judge wants me to appear in criminal court for a bogus “Biden case” that virtually every legal scholar and expert agrees has not happened. no merit and should NEVER have been brought.

“This bogus case is solely intended to attack crooked Joe Biden's political opponent, ME, who is seriously leading him in the polls, for purposes of election interference. The judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending the my son's graduation This seems very unfair, doesn't it?

Facts

Donald Trump's contempt was shared by some of his staunchest MAGA allies. Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “My heart is broken for President Trump and Barron.

“All the hard work our children have put in to graduate, and President Trump is being robbed of the opportunity to attend his son's high school graduation ceremony.

“This corrupt judge is heartless and cruel.” The message, published Monday, has been viewed more than 741,000 times.

However, Merchan did not ban Donald Trump from attending his son's graduation.

At the trial Monday, Merchan said he received requests from Donald Trump's lawyers asking if he could attend Barron Trump's May 17 graduation, more than four weeks away, at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach , in Florida. The Associated Press reported that one of the former president's lawyers also requested that the trial not take place on June 3 so that he could attend his own son's graduation.

As the AP reports, Merchan did not say that Donald Trump would not be able to attend the graduation. He said it was too early to make a decision.

“It really depends on whether we're on time and where we are in the trial,” Merchan said.

AP added that if the trial proceeded as planned, Merchan would be prepared to adjourn the hearing for one or two days.

Merchan previously said the trial could take up to six weeks. Jury selection for the trial is expected to last two weeks. Donald Trump is expected to appear in court all week during the trial, except Wednesday.

Newsweek has contacted a media representative for Donald Trump for comment.

Merchan, however, refused further requests to be absent from Donald Trump. The judge denied the former president's request to be excused from trial next week so he can attend a Supreme Court hearing on his presidential immunity claims.

Donald Trump's lead defense attorney also requested that the former president be allowed to attend the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for April 25, where the justices are expected to hear oral arguments on whether Donald Trump is protected from criminal charges for actions he took while in office.

Merchan said the former president was “a criminal defendant” who “should be here,” adding: “I'll see him here next week.”

decision

FAKE.

Donald Trump was not banned from attending his son's graduation. On the first day of the trial, Judge Juan Merchan responded to a request from the former president's legal team to approve the absence.

Merchan said it “depends on whether we are on time and where we are in the trial.” He added that if the trial proceeded as planned, he would be prepared to adjourn it for that day.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check Team

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-donald-trump-barred-barrons-graduation-1890711 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos