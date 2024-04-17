Israel responsible for tensions in West Asia





Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to supporters ahead of local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2024. (File photo by Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Israeli regime was solely responsible for escalating tensions in West Asia. The main person responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his bloody administration. The Turkish leader made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday. Speaking at the presidential complex after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said further tensions could be expected in the region until the end of oppression and genocide in Gaza. “Israel is trying to provoke a regional conflict, and its attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus was the last straw,” Erdogan said, criticizing the West for condemning the Iranian attack but not Israel's attack on the Iranian diplomatic mission. In his remarks, Erdogan highlighted his administration's role as a stable player in the global turmoil, attributing this to his balanced foreign policy and achievements in the defense industry. The Israeli regime launched its genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip in early October after a surprise attack by the Hamas resistance movement in retaliation for decades of Israeli atrocities. Since then, Israeli regime forces have killed more than 33,800 Palestinians in Gaza. In January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an interim ruling ordering the Tel Aviv regime to end acts of genocide and take steps to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. The Press TVs site is also accessible at the following alternative addresses: www.presstv.co.uk

