Ram Navami 2024 Ayodhya Temple PM Modi Wish





Ram Navami 2024: Wishing the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the ideals of Lord Ram will be the basis of a new developed India. Prime Minister Modi sought to pay tribute to the devotees of Lord Ram and seers who dedicated their entire lives for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple. This is the first time that the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is celebrating Ram Navami after its inauguration on January 22 this year. “I am fully convinced that the life of Maryada Purushottam, Lord Shri Ram, and his ideals will become a solid foundation for the creation of a developed India. His blessings will provide new energy to the determination of a self-reliant India. Millions of greetings to the feet of Lord Shri Ram,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message – ! -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024 He added, “Lord Shri Ram is deeply ingrained in every pore of the people of India and is part of their inner soul. This occasion of the first Ram Navami of the great Ram temple is also to remember and pay homage to the innumerable Rams. devotees and saints who devoted their entire lives for the construction of the Ram temple. – – , – , -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024 Mamata against Modi in Bengal for Ram Navami Shobha Yatra West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday clashed over the organization of the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in the state. While CM Mamata raised concerns over anti-social elements trying to incite violence in the state during the planned Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, PM Modi said the TMC was always against Lord Ram and was therefore trying to stop the Shobha Yatra. READ ALSO : Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Bengal at center of storm as CM Mamata reports 'riots', PM Modi reacts The war of words between the two leaders ensued after the Calcutta High Court on Monday allowed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to take out a procession (shobha yatra) on Wednesday to celebrate Ram Navami in Howrah. However, the Calcutta HC has imposed certain restrictions to ensure that the event takes place without any disturbance of peace. The Bengal government, on the other hand, declared a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami for the first time. (This is a developing story and will be updated.)

