Why Americans Can't See What's Happening in Trump's Secret Trial





NEW YORK (AP) It's a moment in history when America's first president faces criminal charges in an American courtroom. Yet only a handful of observers are able to see or even hear what is happening.

Instead, most of the country is receiving second-hand news of former President Donald Trump's secret trial. Beginning with pretrial motions and jury selection Monday, reporters in a Manhattan courtroom must convey what is said to the outside world after the fact.

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

All because New York State's law regarding media coverage of court proceedings is one of the most restrictive in the country. The death last week of OJ Simpson, whose live-streamed murder trial from a California courtroom captivated an entire nation three decades ago, is a telling reminder of how New York lags behind its time or, at least, resists.

WHY WON’T NEW YORK LET ME SEE IT?

Regulations limiting media coverage in courtrooms date back nearly a century, to the spectacle of flashing lights and cameramen standing on witness tables during the 1935 trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killed Charles Lindbergh's baby horrified the legal community, according to a 2022 report from the New York-based Fund for Modern Courts.

AP correspondent Julie Walker reports on Donald Trump's secret money trail why you can't see it on TV.

Rules aimed at enforcing decorum spread nationwide, modified to account for the invention of television, as defense attorneys feared video coverage would harm their cases, report says .

Former President Donald Trump, left, with his attorney Todd Blanche, speaks to reporters outside the courtroom after the first day of jury selection for his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York , Monday, April 15, 2024. (Jabin Botsford /The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Yet interest in open government undermined these laws, and slowly and carefully, video cameras began to be allowed in courts across the country, often at the discretion of judges presiding over individual cases.

New York also allowed them on an basis between 1987 and 1997, but they were closed. Lobbyists for defense attorneys remain strong in New York and have particular influence among attorneys in the state Assembly, said Victor Kovner, a former New York City firm lawyer who advocates for open courtrooms.

New York and Louisiana are the only states that completely restrict video coverage, the Fund for Modern Courts said.

For Kovner and others, this is scandalous.

We like to think we are the media capital of the world and the fact that cameras are not allowed in one of our three branches of government is unacceptable, said New York State Senator Brad Hoylman -Sigal, who sponsored a bill to try to change that.

This is one of the most important trials of modern times, the senator said. I think the public has a right to see exactly what is happening in this courtroom.

Early in the trial, some reporters suggested that it appeared as if Trump fell asleep while watching the proceedings. The former presidents' campaign disputed this. Without a video camera in place and pointed at him, there's no way to be sure.

WAIT, I SAW A PHOTO OF TRUMP IN COURT AT THE START OF THE TRIAL

That's because the presiding judge, Juan M. Merchan, allowed a handful of photographers to take pictures of Trump before the proceedings began. Once the court was called into session, courtroom cartoonists and a dying form of communication took over.

There is actually video coverage of the trial, available on monitors in an additional room adjacent to the main courtroom. It was packed Monday with reporters, court officials and a few members of the public, including Ron Sinibaldi, a former Long Island accountant who lined up outside the courthouse before midnight to take his seat.

I read presidential biographies, Sinibaldi said. I go to presidential libraries. I'm here for the story.

HOW CAN STAKEHOLDERS WORK AROUND THE RESTRICTIONS?

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, speaks to the media on the first day of jury selection during his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (Michael Nagle/New York Post via AP, Pool)

In a hallway outside the courtroom, a limited number of cameras and a small group of reporters are positioned to capture remarks from anyone involved in the trial who wishes to address the outside world. This included Trump, even before the proceedings began.

In the absence of live coverage of the trial, how often the former president chooses to take advantage of these cameras and whether news organizations broadcast his remarks live, recorded or not at all will play a significant role in the how the matter will be perceived publicly.

MSNBC broadcast his remarks live Monday morning. They're trying to seize the narrative regardless of the outcome, CNN reporter Phil Mattingly said of Trump's defense team.

HOW ARE JOURNALISTS COVERING THE TRIAL HANDLING IT?

With some difficulties. CNN stationed a crew on the streets of Manhattan outside the courtroom, where a truck decorated with pro-Trump flags frequently drove by, honking its horn and blasting music through the speakers. Journalists sometimes had difficulty making themselves heard. It's kind of a circus here, said CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Commentators and experts, many with experience in jury selection, offered their opinions from outside the courtroom or from the studios. Fox News analyst Jonathan Turley said most cities, at least those outside New York, would view the case as a militarization of criminal justice.

With estimates that jury selection could take two weeks, and no way to show it, reporters will have plenty of time to fill if they don't turn their attention elsewhere.

WILL ANY OTHER TRUMP CASES BE TELEVISED?

Georgia, where Trump faces election interference charges, gives judges discretion whether to allow television cameras. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said he will make all hearings and trials in the case available for broadcast. That already included hearings on whether Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis would be removed from the case.

Federal courts do not allow cameras in criminal cases. Trump faces separate federal cases for election interference and mishandling classified materials, although it is unclear when or if trials will take place.

The federal government offers a glimmer of hope: The U.S. Supreme Court allows audio streaming of oral arguments outside the courtroom. But there is no indication that this would apply to the Trump case. New York law does not allow audio coverage of his secret trial.

Supporters of legislation to open New York courts to electronic media coverage hope that attention to the Trump case can bolster their proposals. The idea is being considered as part of ongoing New York state budget negotiations. In theory, a new law could even affect the Trump trial if it passes and takes effect immediately.

Given New York State's history, it's best not to count on that.

___

Associated Press correspondents Jennifer Peltz and Jake Offenhartz in New York, and Anthony Izaguirre and Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York, contributed to this report. David Bauder writes about media for the Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder.

