Narendra Modi favorite as India prepares for election marathon





Indian Prime Minister Modi attends the inauguration of the Global Trade Show ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on January 9, 2024. AFP NEW DELHI: India begins voting on Friday in a six-week election, with Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory almost assured, raising concerns about the health of the world's largest democracy. Modi remains widely popular after a decade in power that saw India increase its diplomatic influence and economic power, as well as his government's efforts to increasingly align the faith of the country's majority with its policies. Analysts had long expected him to win against a divisive alliance of more than two dozen parties that have yet to nominate a prime ministerial candidate. Modi's prospects have been further boosted by several criminal investigations against his opponents, sparking concerns from U.N. human rights chief Volker Turk and human rights organizations that the vote would be biased. I don't need the United Nations to tell me that our elections must be free and fair, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told reporters during his campaign this month. The people of India will ensure this, he added. So don't worry. Modi, 73, previously led the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through two landslide victories in 2014 and 2019, forged in part through his appeals to the Hindu faithful. This year, in the city of Ayodhya, he presided over the inauguration of a grand temple dedicated to the deity Ram, built on the grounds of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindu fanatics. The construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand from Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across India with back-to-back television coverage and street parties. The nation is creating the genesis of a new history, he told the thousands gathered for the ceremony, including Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars. The opposition Congress party, which ruled the country almost continuously for decades after independence from Britain, is a shadow of its former self and is no longer in power in all all but three of the country's 28 states.

