Donald Trump's Guarantee in $175 Million Bond Revealed





Letitia James, New York's attorney general, wrongly objected to Donald Trump's $175 million bail, her lawyers said in court papers, even though the collateral he used to support her had been revealed.

After a court fined Trump $454 million in February for illegally inflating the value of his properties, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee had to post the bail to prevent James from seizing his assets .

James opposed the $175 million bond posted by Trump, arguing in April 4 court papers that the surety's surety, Knight Specialty Insurance Company, was not admitted to practice in New York.

On April 15, KSIC and Trump filed a large number of documents demonstrating that Knight had the financial backing to issue the bond and that Trump had fully supported the cash bond.

Their joint declaration, filed Monday with Judge Arthur Engoron, says KSIC's $175 million bond was secured by $175,304,075.95 that Trump placed in a Charles Schwab bank account and was specifically promised at KSIC.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's lawyer and James' office for comment via email.

Donald Trump at his property at 40 Wall Street in New York after closing arguments in his civil fraud trial on January 11. Trump posted $175 million bail while he appeals the $454 million… Donald Trump at his 40 Wall Street property in New York following closing arguments in his civil fraud trial on July 11 January. Trump posted $175 million bail while he appeals the $454 million verdict in the case. More from Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In the court filing, Trump and Knight Specialty said James was wrong to claim Knight should not be able to act as guarantor.

“The New York Attorney General contends that KSIC is an 'unadmitted carrier,' but there is simply no requirement that a surety be an 'approved carrier,'” lawyers for Trump and the KSIC on file.

The filing also indicates that New York insurance law does not speak in terms of “admitted carriers” and “non-admitted carriers,” but of “authorized insurers” and “unlicensed insurers.”

The lawyers requested that the court reject James' objection and force his firm to pay the “costs incurred by this request.”

The filing adds that KSIC “also independently holds over $539 million in assets and $138 million in equity and has access to over $2 billion in assets and $1 billion in equity” .

It said KSIC, the Trump Trust and Charles Schwab Bank had entered into a “pledged asset account control agreement”, whereby KSIC can exercise the right to control the account within two business days by submitting a letter to Schwab indicating its intention to activate this control. “

“Thus, the $175 million bond is fully collateralized by $175 million in cash,” the filing continues.

Engoron previously found Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization responsible for a scheme in which the value of Trump's net worth and assets were illegally inflated to obtain more favorable business deals. Trump has maintained his innocence.

The former president was fined about $454 million, after interest, and would have had to post bail slightly more than that amount to prevent the state from seizing his assets, including his extensive real estate, to cover the 'fine. An appeals court later ruled he could post bail lower than $175 million.

