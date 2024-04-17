Former President Donald Trump meets with Manhattan bodega workers after second day of hearing





NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump met with workers at a bodega in Manhattan after his second day in court Tuesday.

The former president was invited by the Bodegas Association to discuss the crime they say endangers bodegas and delicatessen workers. Trump told them he wanted law and order, as he came straight from the courthouse as a defendant in his own criminal trial.

Dozens of people filled the streets of Upper Manhattan Tuesday as Trump headed to a bodega on West 139th Street, where he met with its owner and several other employees of the local bodega.

“We need more public safety and I really support it. We really appreciate anyone who comes to support public safety,” said Bodega Association President Francisco Marte.

Trump made the trip from the Lower Manhattan criminal courthouse, where the judge on Tuesday swore in the first seven jurors in the case — four men and three women with jobs ranging from corporate lawyer to teacher and more. by software engineer.

They were selected after several others, including Kara McGee, were fired.

“Honestly, after seeing the other jurors read the questionnaire…I really believe he can get an impartial jury in Manhattan,” she said.

After an eight-hour trial and about five minutes at the bodega, Trump maintained his innocence.

“There is no crime. You know where the crime is, in the bodegas where they come to rob them every week,” he said.

The bodega was the same store where, two years ago, then-employee Jose Alba was accused of murdering a man behind the counter.

CBS New York was the first news channel to interview Alba in 2022 after his indictment, when he said he was acting in self-defense. According to Alba, Austin Simon came behind the counter and started fighting Alba after Simon's girlfriend's credit card was declined. Alba then allegedly fatally stabbed Simon with a box cutter.

Alba said he himself suffered two stab wounds during the fight. He spent five days at Rikers Island until a judge reduced his bail.

After public outcry and further investigation, District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropped the charges against Alba.

“Alvin Bragg isn't doing anything. He's going after guys like Trump, who haven't done anything wrong,” Trump said Tuesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said:

“This case was solved nearly two years ago and the charges were dropped after a thorough investigation. DA Bragg's top priority remains fighting violent crime and the office has worked hand-in-hand with the County Police Department. New York to reduce overall crime in Manhattan, including double-digit decreases in homicides and shootings since he took office.

After shaking hands and speaking to the press for 15 minutes in Hamilton Heights, Trump left the crowd of local supporters and opponents.

“I think he did the right thing. By coming out to support Alba, he showed that he even cares about the little man,” said Trump supporter Diane Rivera-Lopez.

“He wants to say things about a Democratic city and rampant crime and why are they running after Trump. The reason Trump is being chased is because of his own actions,” said Bruce Hall, a Trump protester.

Alba was not at Tuesday's meeting. CBS New York has learned that he no longer works at the bodega and is currently in his native Dominican Republic and unable to return in time.

Trump also said Tuesday that New York's case forced him to campaign locally, adding that he believed he had a good chance of winning New York in November.

