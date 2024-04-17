Will Modi win 400 seats in Indian elections? The south has the answer | India Elections 2024 News

New Delhi, India At the start of his campaign for India's upcoming 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a goal for his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance that is ambitious even by the standards of his successful coalition.

Abki baar 400 paar, Modi said, asserting that the National Democratic Alliance, the ruling group of parties, would cross the 400-seat mark in a house of 543 parliamentary seats, with the BJP alone winning 370. in 77 years of existence in India. In an independent nation, no party or alliance has won more than 400 seats: the Congress Party, now in opposition, in 1984, following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Yet as India prepares to hold the first phase of its seven-stage, 44-day elections on April 19, analysts say the success of Modis' calculations could depend on a significant part of the country, which is has so far remained largely impervious to the Hindu majority charms of the BJP: the south of the country.

Home to about 20 percent of the country's population, the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, constitute the most economically prosperous region of India. The south contributes more than 30 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

But despite Modi's claim that his government helped boost India's economy, the BJP won only 30 of the region's 131 seats, the vast majority of them from a single state, the Karnataka, in 2019. It defeated Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra. Pradesh and lost Puducherry and Lakshadweep constituencies. Some analysts say a repeat is inevitable.

Nationally, the BJP won 303 out of 543 seats, almost overtaking in most northern states its traditional strongholds and leaving the south as the territory it likely needs for the party to win a broader mandate than in 2019.

The BJP is very unpopular in Andhra Pradesh and other southern states. In fact, anyone who allies with the BJP will perform poorly in these elections, said Mohan Guruswamy, a political analyst and president of the Center for Policy Analysis (CPA), a New Delhi-based think tank.

Parakala Prabhakar, an economist and husband of India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said the upcoming elections would reflect a north-south divide. Prabhakar criticized the government of which his wife is a key member.

The BJP's struggles in South India are not new. With significantly better development indices, particularly in education and health, than the north, the region has been relatively sheltered from the religious politics that traditionally characterize the BJP.

The southern state of Kerala, for example, has an infant mortality rate of six deaths per 1,000 births, almost comparable to that of the United States. In contrast, the figure for the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh stands at 48, a rate similar to that of war-torn Afghanistan.

These relative development gains make the BJP's majority Hindu ideology, Hindutva, less attractive in the south, Prabhakar said.

Kishore Chandra Deo, a former federal minister who resigned in February from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional force in the state of Andhra Pradesh, after it decided to ally with the BJP in the elections 2024, agreed. In north India, it is possible to achieve religious consolidation while in the south it is not possible, Deo said.

Here, the Ram temple is not a problem, he added, referring to the temple of the Hindu god Ram consecrated by Modi in January in the city of Ayodhya. The temple was built on the ruins of the 16th-century Babri Masjid mosque, which was demolished by radical Hindu activists in December 1992.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu's information technology and digital services minister, who was until recently the state's finance minister, echoed Deo's view.

The South has a tradition of harmonious coexistence among all religions that dates back several hundred years. Attempts at communal polarization will certainly backfire in the south, Rajan told Al Jazeera.

This hypothesis is about to be tested starting Friday.

Modis Tamil Nadu pushes

Despite their traditional struggles, the BJP and Modi are striving to make inroads in Tamil Nadu state, which with 39 seats sends the largest contingent of southern parliamentarians to the national Parliament.

All of Tamil Nadu votes on April 19, and Modi made at least six trips to the state before the elections using an artificial intelligence-based app that translates his Hindi speech into Tamil in real time for the public; and apparently breaking down in tears over the support the BJP claims to have received at the rallies.

Modi also revived a dispute over Katchatheevu Island in Sri Lanka, which was settled by New Delhi and Colombo 50 years ago. Modi and his government claimed that the island was gifted to Sri Lanka by the former Congress government. Katchatheevu has always been a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu, where the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK), a Congress ally, has always opposed Sri Lanka's control of the island, just 33 km (20 miles) from the coast Indians.

Before the elections, the BJP and Modi also tried to accuse the DMK of being anti-Hindu. Last September, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made controversial remarks comparing Sanatana Dharma (the eternal religion) to malaria and dengue. Sanatana Dharma is used by many Hindus as an alternative term to Hinduism, although others, including the DMK, have long associated it with the caste system embedded in traditional Hinduism.

Amid this surge, some New Delhi-based pollsters have suggested that the BJP could increase its vote in Tamil Nadu to 20 percent from less than 4 percent in 2019 and also win a few seats.

That's easier said than done, analysts say.

Break the southern fortress

Tamil Nadu's politics have been shaped for decades by anti-Brahminical sentiments: nationalist ideas have long been greeted with suspicion in this southern state, where they are seen as a means of preserving the historic dominance of Brahmins, who sit in the summit of India. complex caste hierarchy.

One of the earliest ideologues of the so-called Dravidian movement was EV Ramasamy Naicker, better known by his pseudonym, Periyar, who criticized Hinduism and broke with the Congress, which for much of the 20th century was widely considered an upper caste. to party. BJP leaders have frequently criticized Periyar, but the DMK and its rival, the All India Anna DMK (AIADMK), swear by his legacy.

To the northwest of Tamil Nadu, the state of Karnataka has over the past two decades proven to be a much more fertile ground for the BJP in southern India. Home to the city of Bangalore, India's technology and startup hub, Karnataka was ruled by the BJP from 2008 to 2013, then from 2018 to 2023. In the 2019 national elections, it won 25 of the 28 seats in the State.

Returning to power in Karnataka, the Congress, which won only one seat in 2019, hopes to win more through a campaign alleging that the Modis government indulged in discrimination and injustice against Southern States.

On average, southern states receive far less from the central pool of taxes collected by the federal government than residents of those states pay in taxes, compared to the north, said RS Nilakantan, the author of South vs North: Indias Great. Divide.

Proponents of this approach point out that the federal government needs to provide more support to states with weaker social indices in the North, to help them improve. But critics argue that this punishes Southern states for their success, even though there is little evidence that Northern states are making rapid progress in health or education using central resources.

Tamil Nadu, for example, gets back 29 paisa for every rupee it contributes to the union government, said Rajan, the Tamil Nadu minister. We have reached a situation where the ruling parties in the southern states have had to stage protests in Delhi to denounce the injustice done to them and fight to protect federalism.

These concerns in Southern states have been amplified by the prospect of redistricting by 2026, a process by which constituency boundaries will be redrawn to ensure they have roughly equal numbers of voters.

Given that southern India has been far ahead of the north in population control measures, the delimitation exercise could significantly reduce the south's seats in parliament, thereby reducing its political power. Tamil Nadu, for example, could see its number of seats increase from 39 to 30, while northern Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, could see its number increase from 80 to 90, according to Nilakantan.

The North-South confrontation is not just an emotional issue, Rajan said. It comes down to hard facts and figures.