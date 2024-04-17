



As you may have already heard, Donald Trump fell asleep on the first day of his secret trial in New York. Then, on Tuesday, it happened again. Here's how Law360 reporter Frank G. Runyeon described the remarkable scene:

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

On Monday, we argued that a busy schedule and lack of adequate sleep at home was the reason the ex-president couldn't keep his eyes open. But on Tuesday, a new theory emerged: Trump keeps falling asleep because, due to the constraints of the courtroom, he isn't getting his regular, regular supply of Diet Coke and the caffeine that comes with it.

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

As the New York Times reported in 2017, Trump drinks about 1,212! Diet Cokes per day, which he allegedly summoned, while living at the White House, via the Diet Coke button he had installed on his desk. Each 12 oz. A can of Diet Coke contains 46 mg of caffeine, meaning that with his habit of a dozen DCs per day, Trump is accustomed to consuming the caffeine equivalent of about four 12-ouncers. cups of coffee. (He doesn't drink coffee himself.) The courtroom where his trial is taking place allows no eating or drinking.* That means a guy who essentially spends his days hooked up to a Diet Coke IV is letting himself now go cold turkey for several hours. While it's possible that Trump could get around the problem by loading up on all his Diet Cokes in the morning before going to court, it seems pretty clear that he isn't doing that.

But maybe he'll start, because it seems he doesn't appreciate people calling out his inability to stay awake:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/deprived-of-his-12-daily-diet-cokes-donald-trump-falls-asleep-again-at-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos