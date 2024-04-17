Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's 'failed film' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '10 years trailer' vow





Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '10 years of trailer' remark, saying his “entire film has failed”. The MP also called the Prime Minister “the biggest liar who only makes promises to people but doesn't keep them.” Addressing an election campaign event, the Trinamool leader said Prime Minister Modi had promised to provide thousands of crores of rupees for the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. “Please give us a list detailing where all the money was spent in the name of the campaign. Since 2014 he has been saying there would be more job opportunities. Show us how many unemployed people got jobs in the last few years He is the biggest liar, a fake actor,” Kalyan Banerjee added, urging people not to vote for the “fake actor and the BJP”. In the context of the Prime Minister's statement “This is the trailer, the movie is still pending. (this is just a trailer, the film has not started yet)” remark on his 10 years of governance at the Centre, the Trinamool Congress said his “entire film had failed”. “You (PM Modi) have failed in the trailer itself, this film will not work,” he said, asking the Prime Minister to return home to Gujarat. “Modi's film is no longer working in the market. Don't vote for this fake actor. He only goes abroad and shakes people's hands.” Kalyan Banerjee's mockery of the Prime Minister came months after he stirred up controversy following his impersonation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. During the protests outside Parliament in January against the mass suspension of opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool leader was seen imitating the Vice President while other MPs burst into rage. laugh. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen filming Banerjee. In response, Vice President Dhankar said the mimicry was “shameful, ridiculous and unacceptable”. (With inputs from Bholanath Saha) Published by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Published on: April 17, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/story/trinamool-mps-movie-flopped-dig-at-pm-modis-10-years-a-trailer-vow-2528153-2024-04-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos