Donald Trump's secret trial in New York: 7 jurors seated in former president's criminal case; 11 more are still needed





NEW YORK — The first seven jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial were chosen Tuesday after lawyers questioned jury members about their social media posts, political views and personal lives to decide whether they can serve with a fair judgment on the former president.

The panelists who took the oath include a civil litigator, a computer scientist, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and a corporate lawyer.

Eleven more people must be selected before opening statements begin next week in the Manhattan case accusing the Republican of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign.

MORE | Here's What We Know About the First 7 Jurors Serving in Trump's Secret Criminal Trial

The first seven jurors in Donald Trump's secret trial were chosen Tuesday after lawyers questioned jury members.

The trial, which began Monday, places Trump's legal problems at the center of his hotly contested race against President Joe Biden. It is the first of four Trump criminal cases to go to trial, and may be the only one to reach a verdict before voters decide in November whether to elect the presumptive Republican Party nominee to the Presidency.

On the second day of jury selection, New Yorkers were questioned for hours about their opinions on Trump and other issues, and eight of them were excused after saying they could not be impartial or because they had other commitments. Trump's lawyers have challenged a handful of people over social media posts, and one person was fired over a 2017 post about Trump that said “Lock him up!” »

Several prospective jurors told the judge they believed they could decide the case fairly, regardless of their feelings about Trump or his policies as president.

A potential juror speaks out after being excused from Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York.

Trump looked on in the courtroom as his lawyers urged the judge to dismiss a potential juror over a social media post she made after her 2020 election loss. The judge chastised Trump at one point after that he spoke loudly and gestured while the judge questioned the woman about her position.

“I don't know what he was saying, but it was audible and he was gesturing. And he was speaking in the direction of the juror,” Judge Juan Merchan said. “I will not tolerate that. I will not tolerate any juror being intimidated in this courtroom.”

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass took Trump's notoriety head on, telling prospective jurors that lawyers weren't looking for people who had been “living under a rock for eight years.” They just had to keep an open mind.

“This case has nothing to do with your personal politics…this is not a referendum on the Trump presidency or a popularity contest or who you are going to vote for in November. We don't care. This case is about question of whether this man broke the law,” he said.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in an alleged effort to prevent salacious — and, he says, false — stories about his sex life from coming to light during his 2016 campaign.

Before entering the courtroom, Trump briefly stopped to speak to a television camera in the hallway, repeating his assertion that the judge was biased against him and that the case was politically motivated .

“This is a trial that should never have happened,” Trump said. After entering, reporters saw him wink at one of the court officials and say, “How are you?” as he walked down the aisle. Trump then took a seat at the defense table with his lawyers.

RELATED: Looking to watch the Trump trial? Here's why a former president's first criminal case won't be aired on TV

With the trial expected to last six weeks or more, several members of the jury discussed their plans for Memorial Day and beyond. A parent was excused Monday due to a child's wedding in late June. Another person was fired Tuesday because of a trip they had planned.

A man was excused after saying he feared his ability to be impartial was compromised by “unconscious bias” from growing up in Texas and working in finance with people who “intellectually tend to be republicans.

“I'm not sure I can say beyond a reasonable doubt that I can be fair,” another potential juror told the judge. “I can try. But I'm not 100% sure I can be fair.” She was also fired.

A woman who said she disagreed with Trump's policies — and sometimes felt frustrated by him — pledged to be fair and impartial, telling defense attorney Todd Blanche that she would give “the best of her composure” if she was chosen to be part of the jury.

“I didn’t sleep last night thinking I could do this,” she said.

After another juror said she would not be able to serve impartially, Trump twisted in his chair, looking toward the box. During the first minutes of the day, he seemed generally attentive, taking notes and raising sheets of paper to his face as jurors rattled off answers to a lengthy questionnaire.

Trump smiled, nodding exaggeratedly, when another person said she had read two of the former president's books, “The Art of the Deal” and “How to Get Rich.” The man, who said some members of his wife's family were Republican Party lobbyists, said he didn't think anything would stop him from reviewing the matter fairly.

“I don’t think anyone is above the law,” he said.

The charges relate to $130,000 in payments Trump's company made to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen. He paid this sum on Trump's behalf to prevent pornographic actress Stormy Daniels from going public with her allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied that this meeting ever took place.

Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen were falsely recorded as legal fees. The prosecution described the money as part of a plan to bury damaging stories that Trump feared could help his opponent in the 2016 race, especially as Trump's reputation suffered at the time. time of his comments on women.

Trump acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment and that it was intended to prevent Daniels from going public with the alleged encounter. But Trump has already said it had nothing to do with the campaign.

In court papers filed Tuesday, prosecutors urged the judge to fine Trump $3,000 for social media posts that they said violated a silence order limiting what he can say publicly about the witnesses. In those messages, Trump called Cohen and Daniels “two sleazy scumbags who, with their lies and misrepresentations, have cost our country dearly!” »

Prosecutors wrote that the judge should urge Trump to comply with the silence order and warn him that further violations could be punished not only by additional fines but also by prison time.

If convicted of falsifying business records, Trump faces up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee he will spend time behind bars.

Disney is the parent company of this resort.

Copyright 2024 by Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/former-president-donald-trump-returns-to-court-after-first-day-of-his-hush-money-criminal-trial-ended-with-no-jurors-picked/14675030/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos