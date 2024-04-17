Xi meets Scholz, highlighting mutual benefits and win-win results





President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, April 16, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Germany does not create any “risks” but serves as a guarantee for their stable relations and presents opportunities for future development, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday during a meeting in Beijing with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Xi highlighted the deep interconnectedness of industrial and supply chains between the two countries as well as the high level of market interdependence between them. There are vast potentials for exploring win-win cooperation, whether in traditional sectors, such as mechanical manufacturing and automobiles, or in emerging areas, such as green transformation, digital development and intelligence artificial, he said. President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, April 16, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

He highlighted China's significant contributions to addressing global supply challenges, inflationary pressures and climate change through the export of electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products. Noting that China and Germany support free trade and economic globalization, Xi urged the two countries to be vigilant against rising protectionism and view the issue of production capacity objectively in accordance with laws. economy. While reiterating China's commitment to opening-up policies, Xi urged Germany to provide a fair, transparent, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in the country. President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a walk in Beijing, April 16, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Scholz told Xi that Germany is willing to further strengthen bilateral relations with China and deepen bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various fields. Germany is determined to maintain a multilateral international order while rejecting confrontation and advocating free trade, he said. Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, the two leaders expressed their commitment to respect the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, to oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attacks on nuclear facilities and to address questions of food security in accordance with international humanitarian law. Xi stressed the need for joint efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts and work for the early restoration of peace. President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pose for a photo in Beijing, April 16, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

He encouraged and supported all efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, expressing China's willingness to maintain close communication with relevant parties including Germany regarding the timely convening of an international conference. accepted by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all. concerned parties for fair discussions on all peace proposals. The two leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Both sides agreed on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2728 to prevent the escalation of the situation, ensure unhindered and sustainable humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip and support a rapid resolution of the Palestinian question, based on negotiation, on the basis of agreement. “two-state solution”. They also called on influential countries to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

