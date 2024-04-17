PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath present Ram Navami wishes: after 500 years of waiting, Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Ram Navami on April 17, saying Ayodhya was in “unprecedented joy” to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram today. Ayodhya observes its first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Today, Ayodhya is in unprecedented joy during this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya,” the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people across India on the occasion of Ram Navami. I have Shri Ram! Best wishes to everyone on the holy festival of Ram Navami,” the senior BJP leader wrote on X.

The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram is a symbol of struggle for justice, public welfare and self-respect. The Lord established the highest ideal of sacrifice for truth and religion through his life and guided the entire world for centuries,” Shah said.

After 500 years, Ayodhya will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram at his birthplace, he said while calling it a “matter of pride” for all Ram devotees.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath said, Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state and devotees on the occasion of the sacred birth anniversary of 'Shri Ram Navami'”

After centuries of waiting, the new and grand divine temple of Lord Shri Ram Lalla constructed at Shri Ayodhya Dham is making millions of devotees of Ram and human civilization happy and proud,” he said.

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community which commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This day has special significance for Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine days of festivities.

Published: April 17, 2024, 08:31 IST

