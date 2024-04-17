Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath present Ram Navami wishes: after 500 years of waiting, Ayodhya

PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath present Ram Navami wishes: after 500 years of waiting, Ayodhya

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Ram Navami on April 17, saying Ayodhya was in “unprecedented joy” to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram today. Ayodhya observes its first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

In a post on

Today, Ayodhya is in unprecedented joy during this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya,” the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to people across India on the occasion of Ram Navami. I have Shri Ram! Best wishes to everyone on the holy festival of Ram Navami,” the senior BJP leader wrote on X.

The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram is a symbol of struggle for justice, public welfare and self-respect. The Lord established the highest ideal of sacrifice for truth and religion through his life and guided the entire world for centuries,” Shah said.

Read also | Live updates on Ram Navami 2024 celebrations

After 500 years, Ayodhya will celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram at his birthplace, he said while calling it a “matter of pride” for all Ram devotees.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adiyanath said, Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state and devotees on the occasion of the sacred birth anniversary of 'Shri Ram Navami'”

After centuries of waiting, the new and grand divine temple of Lord Shri Ram Lalla constructed at Shri Ayodhya Dham is making millions of devotees of Ram and human civilization happy and proud,” he said.

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community which commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This day has special significance for Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine days of festivities.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 08:31 IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-amit-shah-yogi-adityanath-extend-ram-navami-wishes-after-waiting-for-500-years-ayodhya-ram-mandir-ram-lalla-11713321034426.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: