Ukraine-Russia war is live: pressure Putin to end war, Germany urges China's Xi Jinping





The UK has accelerated the production of laser energy and radio wave weapons To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Mr. Scholz told Mr. Xi at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday that China's word carries weight in Russia. So I asked President Xi to influence Russia so that Putin finally ends his senseless campaign, withdraws his troops and ends this terrible war, he wrote on the social media platform X. Earlier, a Russian source said Moscow was ready to redeploy Wagner's troops working in Africa to strengthen its offensive in Ukraine. The source claimed that Russian authorities were preparing to redeploy unspecified African Corps detachments from Africa to Belgorod, Ukraine, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War. Key points Show last update 1713343106 We are suspending our live coverage of the Russian war in Ukraine for today. Join us soon for all the latest updates on the conflict. You can visit our homepage to read other stories from home and abroad. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 09:38 1713341623 Airports in three Russian cities impose temporary restrictions over security concerns Airports in the Russian cities of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Nizhny Novgorod, located east of Moscow, have imposed temporary restrictions on flights due to security concerns, Russia's aviation watchdog said on Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Moscow time, flight operations resumed in Nizhny Novgorod, Rosaviatsia said. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 09:13 1713339988 50,000 Russian soldiers confirmed dead in Ukraine More than 50,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since the Kremlin invaded its neighbor more than two years ago. The death toll was almost 25 percent higher last year than in the first 12 months of the war, according to a BBC analysis. The company used graves, open source information from official reports, newspapers and social media to confirm the deaths. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 08:46 1713339080 Scholz: I urged Xi Jinping to pressure Putin to end the war German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Mr. Scholz told Mr. Xi at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday that China's word carries weight in Russia. So I asked President Xi to influence Russia so that Putin finally ends his senseless campaign, withdraws his troops and ends this terrible war, he wrote on the social media platform X. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 08:31 1713338600 Italy seeks G7 message to end war in Ukraine Group of Seven foreign ministers are meeting on the Italian resort island of Capri, with rising tensions in the Middle East and Russia's continuing war in Ukraine top of the agenda. Under Italy's rotating leadership, G7 leaders are expected to issue a joint call for Israel to show restraint following Iran's unprecedented attack this weekend involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and of cruise missiles fired towards the Jewish state. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on Tuesday and urged Israel not only to defuse any reaction to the Iranian attack, but also to avoid an offensive planned in the town of Rafah, south of Gaza. “I reiterated this message and I think that on the occasion of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Capri, tomorrow and Friday morning, a similar message will be sent,” Tajani told RAI. As Israel's war in Gaza enters its sixth month, the Tehran attack added a new element of urgency to the three-day meeting, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock making a last-minute visit to Israel before arriving in Capri on Wednesday evening. “We will discuss how further escalation, with ever more violence, can be avoided,” she said. “Because what matters now is to put an end to Iran without encouraging further escalation,” Baerbock said, calling for new sanctions against Tehran. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 08:23 1713338286 Russian attack kills people in Ukraine's Chernihiv, hits infrastructure, governor says A Russian missile attack killed and injured residents and damaged social infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said. “The enemy fired three missiles almost into the city center. There are civilian casualties and many injured,” Chaus said in a video as sirens blared in the background. He said on messaging app Telegram that emergency services and doctors were working at the strike site in the historic city, about 150 km from the capital kyiv. No further details were immediately available. Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, on Wednesday reiterated kyiv's plea for strengthened air defense. In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting the country's power sector and other critical infrastructure. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 08:18 1713333600 ICYMI: Zelensky signs new law on army mobilization Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill revising the rules for mobilizing the army, according to the parliament's website. The law will come into force one month after its official publication. It requires men to update their conscription data with authorities, increases payments to those who volunteer and adds new penalties for dodging. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 7:00 a.m. 1713331602 Middle East conflict risks another surge in food and energy prices, says IMF The escalation of conflict in the Middle East risks driving up food and energy prices around the world, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The UN body also warned that the UK would grow slower than expected this year and remain the second worst-performing country in the G7 group of advanced economies. The IMF said the global economy has had a turbulent ride in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic. Russia's war in Ukraine has triggered a global energy and food crisis, as well as a surge in inflation, followed by a hike in interest rates by central banks around the world. Arpan RaiApril 17, 2024 06:26 1713330000 ICYMI: Germany's Scholz – I asked China's Xi to pressure Russia to stop the war German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert influence on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, adding that both leaders rejected attacks on nuclear facilities. Speaking on the last day of his trip to China, Scholz also said China had agreed to open imports of beef and apples from Germany and make pork imports easier. Speaking on economic issues, Scholz said Europe wanted to reduce risks, intensify existing contacts and establish new ones. Matt MathersApril 17, 2024 06:00 1713329675 Zelensky again compares Ukraine and the Israeli-Iranian conflict: the same ballistic missiles Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his call for increased protection of airspace, comparing the two largest armed conflicts in Europe and the Middle East. Over the last two days we have heard all sorts of things. Regarding the different conflicts here in Europe and the Middle East, different threat levels, different airspaces. Although Shahed drones and ballistics are the same, different escalation threats. But are human lives different, are people's values ​​different? No, that's not the case, he said in his evening speech. He added: We value every life equally. We need to. We must protect them from terrorism at the same level. Ukraine will request a meeting of the Ukrainian NATO Council to discuss the protection of the skies, the supply of anti-aircraft warfare systems, relevant systems and missiles. We are actively working now to ensure a productive first World Peace Summit in June. Arpan RaiApril 17, 2024 05:54

