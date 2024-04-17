PTI to hold nationwide rallies ahead of by-elections





LAHORE:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold public rallies across the country, with a special focus on the Punjab province, in the run-up to the upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 21.

Speaking to the press outside Adiala jail alongside party chief Sher Afzal Marwat and other officials, PTI chairman Gohar Khan's lawyer confirmed that a planned meeting with the party founder was in accordance with the directions of the High Court, which had authorized the meeting.

Under the directives of Imran Khan, the President announced the party's plan to hold public rallies in Punjab and other areas ahead of the by-elections. Imran Khan has specifically tasked Sher Afzal Marwat to lead these rallies in Punjab, which are expected to be attended by senior party members.

Further, it was noted that Imran Khan had asked the party leadership to revamp the party's activities nationally, especially in Punjab.

The responsibility of mobilizing the party in Punjab and KP and organizing the rallies ahead of the by-elections was given to lawyers Gohar, Omar Ayub and Sher Afzal Marwat. He pointed out that the party founder had instructed Sher Afzal Marwat to visit the constituencies facing elections, urging the candidates to quickly hold meetings in their respective areas.

Additionally, Gohar and Omar Ayub were directed to travel to Sindh and Punjab for celebratory rallies.

Addressing the circumstances of the meeting with Imran Khan, Gohar criticized the jail administration for violating the court order by not ensuring confidentiality of PTI leaders.

He pointed out that for the first time, a glass screen had been installed between Imran Khan and his visitors. In response to this interference, Imran Khan asked Sher Afzal Marwat to file a contempt of court petition against the prison administration.

Reflecting on discussions with Imran Khan, Gohar revealed the founder's concerns about the perceived state of the nation, advocating for equal application of law and expressing frustration over unresolved petitions in the Supreme Court.

Additionally, lawyer Gohar announced plans to hold a rally in favor of judicial independence at the behest of the PTI founder.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman deplored the actions of the Election Commission of Pakistan in rejecting the party's candidates under the pretext of vote recount.

Speaking on the occasion, Sher Afzal Marwat revealed the presence of a camera hidden in a light bulb during the meeting with the PTI founder, raising concerns over continued violations of court directives by the jail authorities.

Meanwhile, PTI General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan sharply criticized the Punjab government and provincial police for their actions against PTI candidates and supporters ahead of the elections partial elections of April 21, calling them pre-election fraud.

Speaking at a press conference alongside PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, Omar demanded publication of the Faizabad inquiry report and punishment of those responsible.

He highlighted instances of harassment that the PTI candidate for PP-36 faced by the Punjab Police, including searches at his residence and interference in party rallies. Omar criticized the Punjab Chief Minister and IG Punjab, accusing them of incompetence and using coercive tactics to intimidate PTI leaders and workers in various constituencies.

Furthermore, Omar raised concerns over the reduction in the number of polling stations and alleged interference in the electoral process by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He claimed that PTI seats were targeted for reduction, citing the appointment of RPO Gujranwala, a relative of a PML-N candidate, to oversee the elections in Wazirabad.

Regarding recent events in Bahawalnagar, Omar called for a transparent judicial investigation into the clash between police and military personnel in order to bring to justice those responsible for the incident, which he described as indicative of a lack of discipline within law enforcement.

Responding to the statements made by Khwaja Asif, Omar challenged the legality of police actions against PTI leaders and workers and reaffirmed PTI's commitment to unity under the leadership of Imran Khan. Omar criticized the previous government's economic policies and warned of looming inflation under the current regime. diet. He also discussed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expressed disappointment over the lack of a political statement from Pakistan's foreign minister.

Addressing domestic issues, Omar highlighted the importance of rule of law and judicial independence, highlighting concerns raised by judges of the Islamabad High Court over interference by intelligence agencies.

Regarding the PTI opposition alliance, Omar affirmed his commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law and challenged other political parties to demonstrate similar dedication to public welfare.

In conclusion, Omar called for resolution of grievances in Balochistan, equitable use of resources and an end to enforced disappearances, emphasizing the need for legal accountability.

