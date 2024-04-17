Gohar quotes Imran as saying country is falling apart





Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan speaks during a press conference at the party secretariat. INP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that PTI founder Imran Khan had said that the country was effectively breaking apart.

There are two laws in the country and therefore whoever has rights uses them as they see fit, it is as if the strongest is right. This is why Khan was saying that the country, in fact, was breaking apart, he said while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Imran at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi.

Gohar said the principles of justice were being flouted while despite violating their rights, the IGP never apologised. It was therefore a request to the higher judiciary to hear their petitions and ensure the protection of their rights and those of their leaders like any other citizen of the country.

Referring to the meeting with the PTI founding president, he said the meeting was held in a room where glasses were installed in the middle. We condemn obstructions. The party founder said the country seemed to be falling apart, he claimed.

Quoting Imran, Gohar said the party founder said PTI did not believe in any agreement or struggle with any institution and would continue to fight for the supremacy of Parliament. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan should hear their pending petitions as bail was required in three cases involving the PTI founder. If the hearing were held daily, he would be released in April. Gohar said the avenue for dialogue should not be closed. Yesterday, a session of the National Assembly was convened but only to swear in Aseefa Bhutto and Rs 6.5 crore of the nation was wasted.

The PTI founder entrusted him and Omar Ayub with the responsibility of mobilizing the party in Punjab and participating in conventions of party workers in the province and other federating units. Sher Afzal Marwat has been asked to participate in rallies in KP in connection with the upcoming by-elections. Imran ordered Marwat to file a contempt petition.

On this occasion, Sher Afzal Marwat said that a camera was installed for audio and video recording under the cover of an additional big bulb in the meeting room with the PTI founder. Contrary to the instructions of the Islamabad High Court, the jail officials participated in the meeting again today. There was a glass partition and these bulbs are used for spying, he pointed out. He said their audio and video were recorded during their meeting with Imran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1179259-gohar-quotes-imran-as-saying-country-breaking-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos