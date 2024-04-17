Erdoan vows to defend Palestinian cause against all odds





Speaking at his Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan vowed on Wednesday to defend the Palestinian cause “even if I am left alone.” Erdoan has harshly criticized Israel and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing a “massacre” since the latter launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following an October 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed. kill. Comparing Hamas to the patriots who fought for Trkiyes' independence after World War I, Erdoan said: “We are aware of the price of saying this out loud, but the world must know this truth. I will fight for the Palestinian cause and be the voice of the Palestinians even if I am left alone, Erdoan said. His government maintains ties with Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. Unlike some European countries and the United States, Trkiye does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. We are the only ones who had the courage to qualify Hamas as a liberation organization, added the president. Despite those who try to bow to Israel's demands by classifying Hamas as terrorists, Trkiye will continue to defend the Palestinian struggle for independence at every turn. Nearly 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza and nearly 76,500 injured amid widespread destruction and shortages of basic necessities. The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, drinking water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza. Post-election change Erdoan also promised radical changes and self-criticism within the AKP party, in line with people's demands, after the March 31 local elections. The Turkish people undoubtedly asked us to make a full, sincere and bold self-criticism on March 31 and the AKP must read the message correctly, Erdoan told an enthusiastic crowd of party members gathered for the first time since local elections. Our distinctive quality is that we can analyze our rights and wrongs and achieve necessary development based on the criticism and demands of our people, Erdoan assured. The ruling party won a total of 74 mayoral seats on March 31, including in 28 metropolitan cities, but it lost 14 of the 22 cities it won in the 2019 elections to the main Republican People's Party (CHP). opposition, marking its first defeat since 2001. The CHP won 35 of Trkiyes' 81 provincial capitals, including Istanbul and Ankara, managing to take the lead in the polls for the first time in decades. Erdoan has since acknowledged the failure of success, the need for self-criticism and assured that radical changes were needed within his party. He ordered his members to create a council that will investigate and bring back a report describing the causes of the party's loss of voter support. The party should also produce a new winning formula, a new road map for its legislators and return to its reformist roots.

