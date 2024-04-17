Truss's book advance was 1,500

During a trip to New York in September 2019, when she was International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss posed next to a Mini under the Brooklyn Bridge to promote British car manufacturing.

Now the shortest-serving prime minister of all time is selling something different across the Atlantic: her credentials as a leader of the global conservative fightback.

While Ms. Truss has participated in a British media campaign to promote her new memoir, many believe her real goal is to increase her influence in American right-wing circles.

She used the advertising campaign to Ten years to save the West support Donald Trump; warned in an article for THE Wall Street Journal that the deep state is conspiring to block his re-election bid; and appeared on the right-wing Fox News channel.

His repeated claims that the Liberal establishment was responsible for ending his 49-day stay in Downing Street appealed to many of the former president's supporters, a close source said. She is seen as an influential figure whose agenda aligns with Trump's.

Ms Truss will launch the book at an event in Washington DC next week hosted by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation. The American version of Ten years carries a different subtitle, Leading the Revolution Against Globalism, Socialism and the Liberal Establishment, with the jacket featuring the endorsement of right-wing Senator Ted Cruz.

It is likely that Truss will be increasingly in demand on the American vocal circuit following the book's publication. Last October, she received $15,834 from the Heritage Foundation for a speaking engagement.

And like I revealed last month, Ms. Truss logged a $19,541 expense for flights and lodging paid for by the Green Dragon Coalition to attend its small gathering in February of some of America's most influential conservative thinkers and politicians.

The event took place a few weeks before Truss spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

His potential earnings from his speaking engagements are certainly greater than his initial advance for the book. Biteback, her British publisher, obtained the rights to Ms. Truss's account for just 1,512.88, just 0.29 percent of the $510,000 HarperCollins paid to Boris Johnson for his (as yet unpublished) memoirs of Downing Street .

She received a slightly more generous salary in the United States, receiving 6,161.40 from Regnery, which bills itself as America's leading publisher of conservative books.

However, I understands that Ms. Truss must receive additional payments from publishers and is counting on royalty payments to make a lot of money from the book.

Liz Truss spoke at the pro-Trump American Conservatives' political action conference in February (Photo: PA)

The early signs are positive, even if some of the criticism is not. Biteback, which specializes in political publishing and is ultimately owned by pollster and former Tory peer Lord Ashcroft, has already made its money back after the book entered Amazon's top 10 bestseller list following its release on Tuesday .

An insider said: She could have gotten a bigger advance from another publisher. Theresa May got 63,000 for a much duller book, but she's comfortable with the politics of Regnery and Biteback.

The book's gossip impressed some Westminster watchers. The book is peppered with revealing anecdotes, including his conversations with the late Queen and revelations about the flea-infested Downing Street flat.

Ms. Truss's office said she did not use a ghostwriter, writing the book herself. But insiders believe Jonathan Isaby, Truss's chief media adviser and former political journalist, helped add some rhetorical flourishes to give the story broader appeal.

Ms Truss's media blitz, which included lengthy interviews with LBC, the BBC and GB News, did not impress some. She appears as a Apprentice candidate desperately trying to win a sales assignment to escape the boardroom, sniffed a Westminster figure.

However, the former prime minister voluntarily embarked on the advertising campaign. When you've written a book, you want people to read it, so you have to sell it, a Truss ally said.