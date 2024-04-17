Politics
Truss's book advance was 1,500
During a trip to New York in September 2019, when she was International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss posed next to a Mini under the Brooklyn Bridge to promote British car manufacturing.
Now the shortest-serving prime minister of all time is selling something different across the Atlantic: her credentials as a leader of the global conservative fightback.
While Ms. Truss has participated in a British media campaign to promote her new memoir, many believe her real goal is to increase her influence in American right-wing circles.
She used the advertising campaign to Ten years to save the West support Donald Trump; warned in an article for THE Wall Street Journal that the deep state is conspiring to block his re-election bid; and appeared on the right-wing Fox News channel.
His repeated claims that the Liberal establishment was responsible for ending his 49-day stay in Downing Street appealed to many of the former president's supporters, a close source said. She is seen as an influential figure whose agenda aligns with Trump's.
Ms Truss will launch the book at an event in Washington DC next week hosted by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation. The American version of Ten years carries a different subtitle, Leading the Revolution Against Globalism, Socialism and the Liberal Establishment, with the jacket featuring the endorsement of right-wing Senator Ted Cruz.
It is likely that Truss will be increasingly in demand on the American vocal circuit following the book's publication. Last October, she received $15,834 from the Heritage Foundation for a speaking engagement.
And like I revealed last month, Ms. Truss logged a $19,541 expense for flights and lodging paid for by the Green Dragon Coalition to attend its small gathering in February of some of America's most influential conservative thinkers and politicians.
The event took place a few weeks before Truss spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.
His potential earnings from his speaking engagements are certainly greater than his initial advance for the book. Biteback, her British publisher, obtained the rights to Ms. Truss's account for just 1,512.88, just 0.29 percent of the $510,000 HarperCollins paid to Boris Johnson for his (as yet unpublished) memoirs of Downing Street .
She received a slightly more generous salary in the United States, receiving 6,161.40 from Regnery, which bills itself as America's leading publisher of conservative books.
However, I understands that Ms. Truss must receive additional payments from publishers and is counting on royalty payments to make a lot of money from the book.
The early signs are positive, even if some of the criticism is not. Biteback, which specializes in political publishing and is ultimately owned by pollster and former Tory peer Lord Ashcroft, has already made its money back after the book entered Amazon's top 10 bestseller list following its release on Tuesday .
An insider said: She could have gotten a bigger advance from another publisher. Theresa May got 63,000 for a much duller book, but she's comfortable with the politics of Regnery and Biteback.
The book's gossip impressed some Westminster watchers. The book is peppered with revealing anecdotes, including his conversations with the late Queen and revelations about the flea-infested Downing Street flat.
Ms. Truss's office said she did not use a ghostwriter, writing the book herself. But insiders believe Jonathan Isaby, Truss's chief media adviser and former political journalist, helped add some rhetorical flourishes to give the story broader appeal.
Ms Truss's media blitz, which included lengthy interviews with LBC, the BBC and GB News, did not impress some. She appears as a Apprentice candidate desperately trying to win a sales assignment to escape the boardroom, sniffed a Westminster figure.
However, the former prime minister voluntarily embarked on the advertising campaign. When you've written a book, you want people to read it, so you have to sell it, a Truss ally said.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/media/liz-truss-real-reason-book-donald-trump-3009821
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Narendra Modi? Polarizing Indian leader poised to win 2024 elections
- Truss's book advance was 1,500
- Apple CEO says company will 'look at' manufacturing in Indonesia
- 10 Bollywood Movies Set in Goa
- On-demand fashion provides much-needed clues on how to green a notoriously wasteful industry
- Xi warns Scholz against economic protectionism at Beijing meeting
- Road to Royce: Student groups compete for chance to perform in historic Royce Hall
- Path to Paris: Indian hockey takes control of the chaos in a bid for Olympic glory
- UK agritech center to launch in April
- Today's earthquake: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Bailey signals that interest rate cuts are on the way in the UK while the US struggles with stubborn inflation.
- 757swim CEO to Help Host Events at Williamsburg Sports Complex