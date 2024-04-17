PTI to launch campaign to press for Imran's release, says Afzal – Journal





KOHAT: Pakistan Thereek-i-Insaf Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat has announced that he will embark on a nationwide campaign to press for the release of their founding president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other party activists imprisoned.

He was speaking at a power rally organized in Shakardara area here as part of the party's election campaign for the by-election to KP-91 scheduled for April 21.

MP Shehryar Afridi, MP Shahid Khattak from Karak, MP Yousuf Jan from Hangu, MP Shafi Jan, Gumbat tehsil nazim Sajid Iqbal and Lachi tehsil nazim Mohammad Ehsan also attended the rally organized in support of party candidate Daud Afridi.

In his speech, Mr. Marwat said the party would launch a campaign to push the government to quash all false FIRs against their leader. He said Imran Khan's morale was good and the government had not been able to break his resolve by offering him several deals.

He said the PTI would protest against the theft of his mandate through what he said on Form 47. He said the election candidates and their families were subjected to immense torture to force them to leave the PTI.

He said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had sent him to Kohat to clarify that Daud Afridi was the party's nominated candidate and that Imtiaz Qureshi, who had already been expelled from the party, was making false claims that he stood in the PTI elections. ticket.

ARREST: Hangu police, following a tip-off, on Tuesday raided two archaeological sites in the Afghan refugee camp area and arrested two outlaws along with rocket launchers, hand grenades and automatic weapons.

DSP Thall tehsil Shaukat Hayat Bangash, after getting information about the presence of high-level criminals, led a team to the area. Police recovered from their possession a Kalashnikov, a rocket launcher, four hand grenades and 360 rounds of ammunition.

Both were booked under the anti-terrorism law.

Meanwhile, a man had his motorcycle, cell phone and wallet stolen at gunpoint on Monday evening.

The victim, Ilyas, told police he was walking home when he was stopped by a robber at gunpoint. Police have launched a search to arrest the thief.

Published in Dawn, April 17, 2024

