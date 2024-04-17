Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to stage sit-in for release of Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: April 17, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]April 17 (ANI): A prominent leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sher Afzal Marwat, has announced the party's intention to stage a sit-in to demand the release of its founder from prison, ARY News reported. “I can say with certainty that the release of Imran Khan will become easy if we could stage a sit-in in Islamabad within a month,” Marwat said while speaking to ARY News. He revealed that the former prime minister and the party leaders agreed to start protests after April 21.

Marwat said if the government tried to suppress protests by PTI workers in cities, the party could escalate by organizing a march to Islamabad. On the party dynamics, Marwat mentioned the possibility of reinstating some leaders who had resigned from the PTI following the May 9 riots. Although no specific criteria have been set for their reinstatement, Marwat cited Imran Khan's indication that two or three people could be readmitted. However, he stressed that those who had publicly criticized the PTI should not be readmitted. Marwat mentioned Usman Dar among the names being considered for reinstatement due to the difficulties faced by his family. Additionally, Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Nawaz Awan and Aon Abbas were also in discussions for possible reinstatement. Responding to questions regarding Fawad Chaudhry, Marwat said although Chaudhry had expressed interest in joining the PTI, there was opposition from party workers. Marwat made allegations against former Finance Minister Asad Umar, saying that Umar had resigned from the PTI after being assured of freedom from a court case. Despite Marwat's attempts to advocate for Umar's reinstatement, Imran Khan chose not to do so, ARY News reported. (ANI)

