'Emotional': PM Narendra Modi after watching Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak on tablet | Latest news India





Nalbari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched Lord Ram's Surya Tilak in Ayodhya on his tablet on Wednesday. After addressing an election rally in Assam's Nalbari, Prime Minister Modi said the Ram Navami festival ceremony made him very emotional. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches the Surya Tilak ceremony in Assam. “After my rally at Nalbari, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like millions of Indians, it is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic,” he said written on X in hindi. HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and inspire our nation to reach new heights of glory,” PM Modi added. The Ram temple in Ayodhya witnessed a unique event: the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla was anointed with a ray of sunlight. The ritual is called Surya Tilak. The Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla was performed at noon through an elaborate system connected to mirrors and lenses, in the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Lord Rama was seated in the Ayodhya temple after 500 years. “Today is also the historic occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the temple of Ram in the holy place of Ayodhya by applying 'Surya Tilak' to Lord Ram,” he said, according to ANI. He chanted Jai Siyawar Ram at the rally. We cannot take part in the celebrations in Ayodhya, but let us participate in the event by turning on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram, he added. The Ram Temple trust had hired a team of scientists to install the system ensuring that a beam of light illuminated Lord Ram's forehead. The Surya Tilak ceremony lasted about three minutes. With the contribution of agencies

