Why China is unlikely to invade Taiwan
The United States, and Washington DC in particular, is awash in expectations forwar against China in the near future, likely caused by a Chinese decision to forcibly annex Taiwan.
Beijing's attempts to intimidate the US government into abandoning its support for Taiwan have failed.
Many Americans, including senior military officers, academicsAnd The politicians I think Chinese leader Xi Jinping sees war as the best option. Those who make this argument generally say that Xi is Tired of waiting so that unification takes place peacefully, says a soldier window of opportunityor defined a deadline to complete the job. Some believe that China's recent economic problems are prompting Beijing to launch a diversion Taiwan War.
We cannot know with certainty Xi's priorities. Nonetheless, from what we can observe, an elective war against Taiwan is hardly a compelling proposition for Xi's government.
Even with China's massive arsenal of modern warships, fighter jets and missiles, Beijing is far from achieving the level of superiority that would guarantee a successful invasion given the likelihood of US military resistance and Japanese. Xi should worry about much more than transporting enough forces and their supplies across the strait using Taiwanese, American and Japanese ships, missiles, submarines and missiles. mining And drones. A cross-Strait war would disrupt regional economic activity, threatening the livelihoods of millions of Chinese. The resulting social unrest could endanger Xi's regime.
A Chinese blockade of Taiwanese ports would be less risky, but would have disadvantages. The Taiwanese government could choose to resist. Beijing's action would spur increased anti-China cooperation around the world; China could expect to face sanctions for a long period of time. And the United States would have plenty of time to send forces to the region to help Taiwan.
Xi rose to the top of the Party hierarchy through a career of careful positioning and quiet ruthlessness, not by taking great risks.
Beijing's attempts intimidate The US government's efforts to abandon its support for Taiwan have failed. Helping Taiwan defend itself remains a bipartisan U.S. policy, even one supported by Republican Party politicians who want stop arm Ukraine. Despite America's longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity, President Joe Biden has publicly declared four times as many American forces would intervene in the defense of Taiwan.
Xi does not necessarily need to resolve the Taiwan issue during his term to leave a legacy in Chinese history. Xi has three huge national projects. The first is to restore the primacy and authority of the Communist Party, which, prior to Xi's tenure as general secretary, had suffered a decline in prestige due to endemic corruption, decentralized governance and empowerment. of civil society. The second is what Xi considers to be ideological purification, notably by cleansing China of its Western ideas and values. Third, Xi must oversee the transition of China's economy from a reliance on exports and infrastructure investment to a new model capable of sustaining robust growth and moving China from a middle-income country to a high income. The success of these projects would be enough to ensure the glory of Xi, who already benefits from a section in the Party constitution honoring Xi Jinping Thought.
A struggling economy does not make Beijing more likely to start a war. China's economic malaise appears to have cushioned the enthusiasm of the Chinese public for a campaign in Taiwan. The natural reaction to a lack of domestic strength is to be more cautious in foreign policy, not more aggressive. Thus, the emergence of serious problems in the Chinese economy in 2023 led Xi to try to reduce tensions with the United States and make a direct appeal to the business community to invest more in China during his visit to California last year.
Several American commentators and The politicians would have sounded the alarm about Xi warning Biden at California summit China plans to host grab by force Taiwan. A more precise summary One of Xi's remarks would be that he reiterated the decades-old mantra that unification will take place. He gave no timetable, said he hoped it would happen through peaceful means and denied his government had a plan to attack Taiwan.
Like any supreme leader of the People's Republic, Xi must reiterate the promise of eventual unification, build a military machine that deters independence, insist that the international community adhere to the one-China principle, and maintain pressure on Taipei for it to begin negotiations with Beijing. There is no indication that Xi's position in China is under threat due to the perception that he is not tough enough on Taiwan.
Xi simply needs to prevent Taiwan from formally declaring independence. If Taiwan did this, Xi would likely choose war. But even Taiwanese governments controlled by the Democratic Progressive Party, which rejects the idea of Taiwan being part of China, have shown they will not cross that line.
Xi rose to the top of the Party hierarchy through a career of careful positioning and quiet ruthlessness, not by taking great risks. Since then, he has shown a preference for gray zone tactics. There is no compelling reason to expect him to rush into a military confrontation over Taiwan.
