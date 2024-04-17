Politics
UK MPs to vote on smoking ban for people born after 2009
LONDON Projects aimed at preventing young people born since 2009 from smoking are currently being debated and will be voted on later.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's bill aims to create the UK's first smoke-free generation in a major public health intervention.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would ensure that anyone turning 15 from this year would be banned from buying cigarettes and also aims to make vapes less attractive to children.
A number of Conservative MPs told the BBC they would not support the bill.
The BBC understands that Trade and Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is considering voting against the plans.
Conservative MPs will have a free vote and therefore will not be forced to vote with the government, but the bill is likely to pass as it has Labor support.
The bill would make the sale of tobacco products, rather than smoking, illegal.
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the UK, killing two thirds of long-term users and causing 80,000 deaths each year.
Additionally, almost every minute in England a patient is admitted to hospital with a smoking-related illness, such as heart disease, stroke or lung cancer.
Backing the ban, England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said that as soon as people become addicted to tobacco, their choice is taken away.
If you are in favor of choice, you should be against something that takes away people's choice.
When I was a young surgical doctor, I remember the tragedy of seeing people, whose legs had to be cut off because smoking damaged their arteries, crying outside the hospital as they lit up because they were trapped by an addiction that is not a choice.
Conservative MP Sir Simon Clarke, who served in the cabinets of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, said he did not support the move.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today program that it was far better to focus on education and the tax system to deter young people from smoking, rather than imposing an outright ban.
[An outright ban] It risks making smoking cooler, it certainly risks creating a black market, and it also risks creating an unmanageable problem for authorities, he said.
Under the plan, trading standards officers would get new powers to issue 100 on-the-spot fines to shops selling tobacco or vapes to children, with all the money raised going towards tougher enforcement.
There would also be new restrictions on the flavors, packaging and sale of vapes to make them less appealing to children.
Figures show one in five children have tried vaping, despite it being illegal for under-18s, while the number of children using vaping has tripled in the past three years.
The bill goes to a second reading on Tuesday, which is the first opportunity for MPs to debate and vote on this general issue, before a more detailed examination takes place later.
With Labor's support, the bill will almost certainly become law later this year.
Lib Dem MPs have a free vote on the bill, and speaking to BBC Breakfast, party leader Sir Ed Davey said: I have seen the health impacts of smoking, there is no has no good outcome, it's always bad, it's the leading cause of preventable death. in our country.
Some conservative MPs oppose the plan because they consider it unworkable, others because they consider it anti-conservative. Some MPs intend to try to change the legislation later in the process.
Opponents include former Prime Minister Johnson, who called the plans barmy, and Truss, who is expected to warn against banning certain things during the Commons debate.
Truss told BBC political editor Chris Mason that plans to phase out tobacco over time were not conservative.
She said we should absolutely protect children from harm and danger while they develop their decision-making skills, but added: We are a free country.
We shouldn't be telling people not to smoke and I worry about where that will lead us.
As it would be a free vote, Conservative MPs voting against the bill or abstaining would not be considered rebels.
But it would still be embarrassing and potentially problematic for Sunak if a significant part of his party chose not to support his policies.
The proposed legislation will grant Scotland the appropriate powers needed to pass the bill, but the Scottish Parliament will then have to agree via a vote in Holyrood at a later date.
Scottish Public Health Minister Jenni Minto has said the Scottish Government wants to create a tobacco-free Scotland by 2034.
Luke Tryl, director of research organization More in Common UK, told the Today program the bill had broad public support, particularly among 2019 Conservative voters.
People like the government to take tough action, particularly on public health and in areas that affect children and young people, he said.
Health organizations and charities have lined up to urge MPs to support the bill, including Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, who said the law would be a game-changer.
She added: Decisive action is needed to end this ongoing public health tragedy. We urge all MPs to vote for this historic legislation. BBC
|
Sources
2/ https://www.saudigazette.com.sa/article/642137/World/Europe/UK-MPs-to-vote-on-smoking-ban-for-those-born-after-2009
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK MPs to vote on smoking ban for people born after 2009
- Son of late '90s singer overtakes Coachella stage with his dads' band | Entertainment
- Women's tennis falls under Roanoke in Salem
- Google employees lead sit-in over company contract with Israeli military
- 'Victories will be nothing short of an earthquake': Can the UAW win in the South? | American unions
- Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar accuses officials of mishandling secret documents
- Actor Lee Lung Kei, 74, cries during trial of his 37-year-old fiancé for visa overstay
- DeepMind CEO says Google will invest more than $100 billion in AI
- What does Kadyn Proctor's return mean for Alabama?
- How to Dress in a Non-Traditionally Feminine Way
- Raveena Tandon on pay disparity in Bollywood: 'I had to do 15 films to earn what male stars earned in one' | Hindi Cinema News
- I logged a failure 6 weeks ago and it's still pending…