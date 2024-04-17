UK MPs to vote on smoking ban for people born after 2009

LONDON Projects aimed at preventing young people born since 2009 from smoking are currently being debated and will be voted on later.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's bill aims to create the UK's first smoke-free generation in a major public health intervention.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would ensure that anyone turning 15 from this year would be banned from buying cigarettes and also aims to make vapes less attractive to children.

A number of Conservative MPs told the BBC they would not support the bill.

The BBC understands that Trade and Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch is considering voting against the plans.

Conservative MPs will have a free vote and therefore will not be forced to vote with the government, but the bill is likely to pass as it has Labor support.

The bill would make the sale of tobacco products, rather than smoking, illegal.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the UK, killing two thirds of long-term users and causing 80,000 deaths each year.

Additionally, almost every minute in England a patient is admitted to hospital with a smoking-related illness, such as heart disease, stroke or lung cancer.

Backing the ban, England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said that as soon as people become addicted to tobacco, their choice is taken away.

If you are in favor of choice, you should be against something that takes away people's choice.

When I was a young surgical doctor, I remember the tragedy of seeing people, whose legs had to be cut off because smoking damaged their arteries, crying outside the hospital as they lit up because they were trapped by an addiction that is not a choice.

Conservative MP Sir Simon Clarke, who served in the cabinets of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, said he did not support the move.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today program that it was far better to focus on education and the tax system to deter young people from smoking, rather than imposing an outright ban.

[An outright ban] It risks making smoking cooler, it certainly risks creating a black market, and it also risks creating an unmanageable problem for authorities, he said.

Under the plan, trading standards officers would get new powers to issue 100 on-the-spot fines to shops selling tobacco or vapes to children, with all the money raised going towards tougher enforcement.

There would also be new restrictions on the flavors, packaging and sale of vapes to make them less appealing to children.

Figures show one in five children have tried vaping, despite it being illegal for under-18s, while the number of children using vaping has tripled in the past three years.

The bill goes to a second reading on Tuesday, which is the first opportunity for MPs to debate and vote on this general issue, before a more detailed examination takes place later.

With Labor's support, the bill will almost certainly become law later this year.

Lib Dem MPs have a free vote on the bill, and speaking to BBC Breakfast, party leader Sir Ed Davey said: I have seen the health impacts of smoking, there is no has no good outcome, it's always bad, it's the leading cause of preventable death. in our country.

Some conservative MPs oppose the plan because they consider it unworkable, others because they consider it anti-conservative. Some MPs intend to try to change the legislation later in the process.

Opponents include former Prime Minister Johnson, who called the plans barmy, and Truss, who is expected to warn against banning certain things during the Commons debate.

Truss told BBC political editor Chris Mason that plans to phase out tobacco over time were not conservative.

She said we should absolutely protect children from harm and danger while they develop their decision-making skills, but added: We are a free country.

We shouldn't be telling people not to smoke and I worry about where that will lead us.

As it would be a free vote, Conservative MPs voting against the bill or abstaining would not be considered rebels.

But it would still be embarrassing and potentially problematic for Sunak if a significant part of his party chose not to support his policies.

The proposed legislation will grant Scotland the appropriate powers needed to pass the bill, but the Scottish Parliament will then have to agree via a vote in Holyrood at a later date.

Scottish Public Health Minister Jenni Minto has said the Scottish Government wants to create a tobacco-free Scotland by 2034.

Luke Tryl, director of research organization More in Common UK, told the Today program the bill had broad public support, particularly among 2019 Conservative voters.

People like the government to take tough action, particularly on public health and in areas that affect children and young people, he said.

Health organizations and charities have lined up to urge MPs to support the bill, including Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, who said the law would be a game-changer.

She added: Decisive action is needed to end this ongoing public health tragedy. We urge all MPs to vote for this historic legislation. BBC