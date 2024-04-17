Politics
German Chancellor Scholz's China visit shows divisions within EU over how to engage with Beijing on trade and Russia
Competition must be fair, Scholz said in a speech to students in Shanghai on Monday, in a speech far removed from the hard-line approach favored in Brussels these days. We want a level playing field, and of course we want our businesses to have no restrictions.
The Social Democrat refused to say whether he agreed with EU and US claims that China was selling cheap green technology products on the global market.
It is obvious that we must discuss the question of overcapacity, that we must discuss the race for subsidies, which is an essential subject because the question of subsidies arises everywhere in the world, said Scholz.
It is important that we be very pragmatic when discussing these issues. I hope this will quickly translate into concrete facts.
The tone and activity will have pleased the delegation of high-level German industrialists, many of whom represented automobile manufacturers who were traveling with Scholz.
On the eve of the trip, Volkswagen announced a new investment of $2.67 billion in its production and innovation center in Hefei, in China's Anhui province, and throughout the visit, executives discouraged any confrontational approach towards China.
What we cannot use as an exporting country is increasing trade barriers, Mercedes boss Ola Kllenius told German public broadcaster ARD.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said he saw more opportunities than risks, adding that there should be no barriers against Chinese electric cars.
We don't feel threatened. This time again, we must not exaggerate our fear of foreign manufacturers. We are confident that we are competitive, Zipse said.
Andreas Rade, director general of the German Automobile Industry Association (VDA), issued a statement ahead of Scholz's trip, criticizing Brussels' decision to investigate Chinese electric vehicles for not sufficiently coordinating with European capitals.
To my knowledge, this procedure was not, so to speak, a joint project between Berlin and Paris, but was initiated in the meantime by Brussels as part of an application, Rade said on April 11 at an event of the Green group in the German parliament.
We don't know what Scholz said to Xi behind closed doors, but it's remarkable how little he said publicly about China's support for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and the deterioration of trade relations between Europe and China, said Noah Barkin, a senior adviser to the agency. Rhodium Groups China research house practice.
In his public remarks before and after his meeting with Xi, the chancellor declined to support Brussels' de-risking agenda and focused primarily on German business interests. Previously, he had expressed skepticism about the EV probe.
His rhetoric was significantly gentler than that of Brussels. In a speech last week, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said the bloc must consider the reliability of clean technology imports from China.
These products are becoming connected. And increasingly, they are an essential part of our critical energy and transportation infrastructure. So we need to make sure we can trust them and that they respect our values, Vestager said.
Abigal Vasselier, head of foreign relations at the Mercator Institute for China Studies, a German think tank, believes the trip would harm EU unity.
I must say that it is a disaster that there was no European dimension, neither in the preparation nor in the result of the visit. This shows how much Scholz played this on a national level and how un-European he was, she said.
It's almost as if what's happening in Brussels is a completely different universe, added Vasselier, who until last year was deputy head of the EU's China division.
Cora Jungbluth, a China expert at the Bertelsmann think tank near Bielefeld, criticized Scholz for not inviting the Federation of German Industries (BDI), a lobby group that helped define the triptych approach. EU in which it considers China both as a partner and a competitor. and rival.
This is unfortunate, because the BDI made an important contribution to the overhaul of European and German China policy with its 2019 China document, Jungbluth said.
The message that Germany could send with the composition of the delegation is unfavorable: an overly critical attitude towards the largest trading partner does not seem desirable.
