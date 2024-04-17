Transfer to Adiala Prison: IHC rejects Bushra Bibis's plea regarding the absence of his lawyers





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ruled on a petition filed by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi seeking his transfer from Banigala residence to Adiala jail in reason for the non-appearance of the petitioner's lawyer.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb ruled on the plea after the petitioner's lawyer failed to appear in court. The former first lady was taken into custody on January 31 after an accountability court in Islamabad sentenced her and Imran Khan to 14 years in prison in reference to Toshakhana.

On April 1, the IHC suspended their sentences in the Toshakhana case; she and her partner remained imprisoned due to convictions in other cases.

Following the Toshakhana verdict, Bushra had arrived at Adiala prison, where the National Accountability Bureau team was already present, to surrender to the authorities. She was subsequently taken into custody by the anti-corruption watchdog. However, she was shifted to Banigala home after it was declared a sub-jail in a late notification. Her move to the residence has been under discussion for weeks, as she and her husband have denied filing an application to declare the residence sub-jail.

Nearly a week after her arrest, Bushra Bibi had challenged the secondary prison status of the residence, urging the IHC to let her serve her 14-year sentence in Adiala Prison.

In a subsequent hearing, the Adiala prison administration had opposed her return to the prison, saying overcrowding posed a threat to the former first lady's security. Last month, Justice Aurangzeb had asked whether the authorities had sought permission from Imran before converting his Banigala residence into a sub-jail.

A day ago, Bushra Bibi filed another petition with the IHC, alleging violations of his human rights during his incarceration in Banigala. At the start of the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb expressed displeasure that no lawyer from Bushra Bibis' side was appearing in court.

He questioned why the former first lady's advice was absent. If they had won this case, Bushra Bibi would have gone [Adiala] in prison, but they (the lawyers) themselves do not want Bushra Bibi to go to prison, the judge remarked. Noting that the lawyers had neglected the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb said that although he had said in the previous hearing that he would decide the matter today, the lawyers were absent.

The state prosecutor then informed the court that a meeting between Bushra and Imran was arranged on Eidul Fitr. Justice Aurangzeb then said: Even this side is not functioning properly and even now it is not doing so. [things] RIGHT. Politics plays out with the court on both sides. The judge then noted that PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen had arrived at the court but then left and did not return.

