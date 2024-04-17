President Erdoan promises measures to support Turkey's economic program





Reuters Turkey will take steps to strengthen its medium-term economic program and the three main priorities are to increase public savings, prioritize investments and accelerate structural reforms, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. Speaking on the evening of April 16 after a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said his economic team had prepared such measures to strengthen the (MTP) program and “I hope we will share them with the public very soon.” “We have three main priorities in strengthening the MTP. These are increasing public sector savings, prioritizing investments and accelerating structural reforms.” Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the Ministry of Finance and the budgetary authority are conducting studies on public sector savings, with more than 15 articles currently being drafted. “We intend not only to reduce spending, but also to make existing spending more efficient, prioritize it and make it contribute more to the competitiveness, efficiency and social well-being of the economy,” said the public television channel TRT. Yılmaz also stressed that Turkey would not hold elections for four years, allowing it to focus on long-term issues. Erdoğan also said that economic growth would approach 4% this year with a positive impact from exports, and predicted that the current account deficit would reach 2.5% of GDP by the end of the year. Official data showed Turkey's current account deficit stood at $3.265 billion in February, lower than Reuters' forecast of a deficit of $3.7 billion. Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan told a panel in Washington on April 16 that Turkey was on track to meet its inflation target of 36% by the end of the year, after peaking to around 75% in the coming months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/president-erdogan-vows-measures-to-bolster-turkeys-economic-program-news-64211 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos