Indian economy and elections: can the nation of Narendra Modis become an economic superpower?

CNN

—



In in just a few days, India will begin the world's largest democratic elections.

An estimated 960 million people in a country of 1.4 billion are eligible to vote in elections that begin Friday and take more than a month to complete. Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a rare third consecutive five-year term as prime minister.

Under his leadership, India is poised to become a 21st century economic powerhouse, providing a real alternative to China for investors and consumer brands seeking growth and manufacturers seeking to reduce risk in their supply chains. supply.

As ties between Beijing and the West increasingly deteriorate, India maintains healthy relations with most major economies and is aggressively courting large companies to set up factories in the country.

So, is the hype around Modis in India, which remains a largely poor country, justified?

The quality of economic data in India can be unreliable, making it difficult to assess the ground reality in the world's most populous country.

But using data from official or authoritative sources, CNN created five charts to show how the country has performed since Modi came to power in 2014, and to anticipate the challenges the next leader will face in managing the fastest growing major in the world. economy.

India's economy was worth $3.7 trillion in 2023, making it the world's fifth-largest economy, having climbed four places in the rankings during Modi's decade in power.

The South Asian giants' economy is comfortably placed to grow at an annual rate of at least 6% in the coming years, but analysts say it is expected to do so. aim for growth of 8% or more if it wants to become an economic superpower.

Sustained expansion will propel India higher in the rankings of the world's largest economies, with some observers predicting the country will become the third largest behind the United States and China by 2027.

However, India could do much more to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) per person, a measure of living standards on which it ranks modestly. 147 in 2022, according to the World Bank.

According to Guido Cozzi, professor of macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, the growth of the economy will have repercussions on GDP per capita. But he warned that economic benefits do not necessarily guarantee a reduction in income inequality and that policies promoting inclusive growth may be necessary.

As much as China did it more than thirty years ago, India is beginning a massive transformation of its infrastructure, spending billions on building roads, ports, airports and railways. Meanwhile, private investors are building the world's largest green energy plant.

During this federal year In the budget alone, $134 billion was set aside for capital spending to spur economic expansion.

The results are visible on the ground, with furious construction underway across the country. India added nearly 55,000 kilometers (about 35,000 miles) to the national highway network, a 60% increase in total length, between 2014 and 2023. Infrastructure development has many benefits for the economy, including creating jobs and improving the ease of doing business. .

In recent years, the country has also built a series of technology platforms called digital public infrastructure.who transformed lives and businesses.

For example, the Aadhaar program, launched in 2009, provided millions of Indians with proof of identity for the first time. The world's largest biometric database has also helped the government save millions by reducing corruption in social initiatives.

Another platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allows users to make payments instantly by scanning a QR code. It has been adopted by Indians from all walks of life, from cafe owners tobeggarsand allowed millions of dollars to flow into the formal economy.

In September 2023, citing a World Bank report, Modisaidthat through its digital public infrastructure, India achieved its financial inclusion goals in just six years, which would have otherwise taken at least 47 long years.

Excitement about India's growth potential is reflected in its stock market, which has reached record highs. The value of companies listed on Indian stock exchanges surpassed $4 trillion at the end of last year.

India has two major stock exchanges: the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE, the oldest stock exchange in Asia, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Thanks tosizzlingIn January, the NSE overtook the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to become the world's sixth-largest exchange, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.

Domestic investors, both retail and institutional, have pushed the Indian stock market to unprecedented heights.

According to Macquarie Capital, retail investors alone hold 9% of the value of the Indian stock market, while foreign investors account for just under 20%. However, analysts expect a resumption of foreign investment in the second half of 2024, once the elections have passed.

The Modi government is actively trying to capitalize on the massive overhaul underway among businesses when it comes to supply chains. International companies want to diversify their operations away from China, where they have faced obstacles during the pandemic and threatened by rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Asia's third-largest economy has launched a production-linked incentive program worth26 billion dollarsto incentivize companies to set up factories in 14 sectors, ranging from electronics and automobiles to pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

As a result, some of the world's largest companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn (AAPL), are significantly expanding their operations in India.

Billionaire Elon Musk said last week on X that he was look forward to to meet Modi in India, without giving a date. The boss of Tesla (TSLA) should soon announce a major investment in India, with the automaker would have traveling the country in search of a suitable location for its first Asian factory outside of China.

Until two years ago, Apple typically began assembling models in the country only seven to eight months after launch. That changed in September 2022, when Apple began manufacturing new iPhone 14 devices in India a few weeks after they went on sale.

Analysts have termed the change in strategy a big victory for Modi as growing manufacturing ties with a US giant like Apple will in turn attract other global players in India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

According to market research firm Canalys, up to 23% of iPhones will be made in India by the end of 2025, up from 6% in 2022.

Yet India's economy, like its democracy, is far from perfect. If re-elected, Modi will face the enormous challenge of creating hundreds of millions of jobs for a population that remains largely poor.

With a average age of 29India has one of the youngest populations in the world, but the country is not yet able to reap the potential economic benefits of its large and young population.

According to a report published last month by the International Labor OrganizationEducated Indians aged 15 to 29 are more likely to be unemployed than those without education, reflecting a mismatch with their aspirations and available jobs.

Youth unemployment rates in India are now higher than global levels, he adds.

The unemployment rate among young Indians with higher education was over 29 percent, almost nine times higher than that of young Indians without literacy skills, the report said.

The Indian economy has not been able to create enough gainful employment in non-agricultural sectors to accommodate the new educated youth in the job market, which is reflected in the high and growing unemployment rate, adds- he.