Politics
Indian economy and elections: can the nation of Narendra Modis become an economic superpower?
New Delhi/London
CNN
—
In in just a few days, India will begin the world's largest democratic elections.
An estimated 960 million people in a country of 1.4 billion are eligible to vote in elections that begin Friday and take more than a month to complete. Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a rare third consecutive five-year term as prime minister.
Under his leadership, India is poised to become a 21st century economic powerhouse, providing a real alternative to China for investors and consumer brands seeking growth and manufacturers seeking to reduce risk in their supply chains. supply.
As ties between Beijing and the West increasingly deteriorate, India maintains healthy relations with most major economies and is aggressively courting large companies to set up factories in the country.
So, is the hype around Modis in India, which remains a largely poor country, justified?
The quality of economic data in India can be unreliable, making it difficult to assess the ground reality in the world's most populous country.
But using data from official or authoritative sources, CNN created five charts to show how the country has performed since Modi came to power in 2014, and to anticipate the challenges the next leader will face in managing the fastest growing major in the world. economy.
India's economy was worth $3.7 trillion in 2023, making it the world's fifth-largest economy, having climbed four places in the rankings during Modi's decade in power.
The South Asian giants' economy is comfortably placed to grow at an annual rate of at least 6% in the coming years, but analysts say it is expected to do so. aim for growth of 8% or more if it wants to become an economic superpower.
Sustained expansion will propel India higher in the rankings of the world's largest economies, with some observers predicting the country will become the third largest behind the United States and China by 2027.
However, India could do much more to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) per person, a measure of living standards on which it ranks modestly. 147 in 2022, according to the World Bank.
According to Guido Cozzi, professor of macroeconomics at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, the growth of the economy will have repercussions on GDP per capita. But he warned that economic benefits do not necessarily guarantee a reduction in income inequality and that policies promoting inclusive growth may be necessary.
As much as China did it more than thirty years ago, India is beginning a massive transformation of its infrastructure, spending billions on building roads, ports, airports and railways. Meanwhile, private investors are building the world's largest green energy plant.
During this federal year In the budget alone, $134 billion was set aside for capital spending to spur economic expansion.
The results are visible on the ground, with furious construction underway across the country. India added nearly 55,000 kilometers (about 35,000 miles) to the national highway network, a 60% increase in total length, between 2014 and 2023. Infrastructure development has many benefits for the economy, including creating jobs and improving the ease of doing business. .
In recent years, the country has also built a series of technology platforms called digital public infrastructure.who transformed lives and businesses.
For example, the Aadhaar program, launched in 2009, provided millions of Indians with proof of identity for the first time. The world's largest biometric database has also helped the government save millions by reducing corruption in social initiatives.
Another platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allows users to make payments instantly by scanning a QR code. It has been adopted by Indians from all walks of life, from cafe owners tobeggarsand allowed millions of dollars to flow into the formal economy.
In September 2023, citing a World Bank report, Modisaidthat through its digital public infrastructure, India achieved its financial inclusion goals in just six years, which would have otherwise taken at least 47 long years.
Excitement about India's growth potential is reflected in its stock market, which has reached record highs. The value of companies listed on Indian stock exchanges surpassed $4 trillion at the end of last year.
India has two major stock exchanges: the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE, the oldest stock exchange in Asia, formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Thanks tosizzlingIn January, the NSE overtook the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to become the world's sixth-largest exchange, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges.
Domestic investors, both retail and institutional, have pushed the Indian stock market to unprecedented heights.
According to Macquarie Capital, retail investors alone hold 9% of the value of the Indian stock market, while foreign investors account for just under 20%. However, analysts expect a resumption of foreign investment in the second half of 2024, once the elections have passed.
The Modi government is actively trying to capitalize on the massive overhaul underway among businesses when it comes to supply chains. International companies want to diversify their operations away from China, where they have faced obstacles during the pandemic and threatened by rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.
Asia's third-largest economy has launched a production-linked incentive program worth26 billion dollarsto incentivize companies to set up factories in 14 sectors, ranging from electronics and automobiles to pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
As a result, some of the world's largest companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn (AAPL), are significantly expanding their operations in India.
Billionaire Elon Musk said last week on X that he was look forward to to meet Modi in India, without giving a date. The boss of Tesla (TSLA) should soon announce a major investment in India, with the automaker would have traveling the country in search of a suitable location for its first Asian factory outside of China.
Until two years ago, Apple typically began assembling models in the country only seven to eight months after launch. That changed in September 2022, when Apple began manufacturing new iPhone 14 devices in India a few weeks after they went on sale.
Analysts have termed the change in strategy a big victory for Modi as growing manufacturing ties with a US giant like Apple will in turn attract other global players in India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
According to market research firm Canalys, up to 23% of iPhones will be made in India by the end of 2025, up from 6% in 2022.
Yet India's economy, like its democracy, is far from perfect. If re-elected, Modi will face the enormous challenge of creating hundreds of millions of jobs for a population that remains largely poor.
With a average age of 29India has one of the youngest populations in the world, but the country is not yet able to reap the potential economic benefits of its large and young population.
According to a report published last month by the International Labor OrganizationEducated Indians aged 15 to 29 are more likely to be unemployed than those without education, reflecting a mismatch with their aspirations and available jobs.
Youth unemployment rates in India are now higher than global levels, he adds.
The unemployment rate among young Indians with higher education was over 29 percent, almost nine times higher than that of young Indians without literacy skills, the report said.
The Indian economy has not been able to create enough gainful employment in non-agricultural sectors to accommodate the new educated youth in the job market, which is reflected in the high and growing unemployment rate, adds- he.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/16/economy/india-election-modi-economic-performance-intl-hnk-dg/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- The first 7 jurors have been selected for Trump's secret criminal trial. 11 more are still needed
- Biden admin, ports prepare for cyberattacks as US infrastructure targeted
- Entertainment Manager Job in Mövenpick Sharm El Sheikh, Sharm El-Sheikh, EG
- Chippewa Falls/Menomonie players help win the USA Hockey title
- Austin Fashion Week Designer Preview with Easy Styling
- MTG says GOP support is “growing” to remove Speaker Johnson
- Rat bites and chronic asthma: Schools on the front lines of Britain's housing crisis | indigence
- “She doesn’t know how to play and she’s not pretty.”
- Minor damage was reported after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Japan
- Imran slams 'surrender' of civil authority in Bahawalnagar – Journal
- Polish president becomes latest leader to visit Donald Trump as allies consider possible return