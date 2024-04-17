A timeline of Britain's troubled plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda





Britain's Conservative government hopes to pass the Rwanda Security Bill on Wednesday, after a lengthy back-and-forth through both houses of Parliament during which the legislation faced sustained criticism. The bill aims to allow the government to place some asylum seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda, in central Africa, without first hearing their cases. Human rights experts have denounced the approach, which they say violates Britain's obligations under domestic and international law. Crucially, under the government's plans, even asylum seekers granted refugee status would be resettled in Rwanda, not Britain. The plan was ruled illegal by Britain's top court late last year, with judges ruling that Rwanda was not a safe country for refugees to have their asylum claims heard or resettled . The aim of the government's new bill is to overturn the Supreme Court's ruling, part of a complex legislative row that has sparked concerns about the rule of law and the separation of powers in Britain. Three successive Conservative prime ministers pursued the plan, arguing it would deter people from attempting the dangerous Channel crossing in small boats. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly promised to stop the boats before Britain's elections this fall, and he has touted the Rwandan bill as a crucial step toward that goal.

Britain has already paid Rwanda hundreds of millions of pounds in development support and fees to implement the plan. But no asylum seekers have yet been sent there and legal challenges could thwart future deportation attempts. Here's what's happened so far. March 2021 Boris Johnson lays the foundations for a new approach to asylum seekers. The British government, led at the time by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pledged to comprehensive reform of the country's asylum system, proposing several measures, including the expulsion of asylum seekers who arrive in Britain by boat or other illegal routes to third countries for processing. Mr Johnson, a leading Brexit campaigner, had promised to regain control of Britain's borders by leaving the European Union. In May 2021, the United Nations Refugee Agency denounced the project, saying it would contravene Britain's obligations under international law. July 2021 A new law is introduced to allow offshore processing of asylum applications. Priti Patel, who was then Britain's Home Secretary, an office that oversees immigration and Britain's asylum system, introduced the Nationality and Borders Bill to Parliament. The bill makes it a criminal offense to enter the country by irregular means, such as by boat and without a visa. The bill also gives authorities more latitude to make arrests and outlined plans to return asylum seekers to a safe country while their applications are processed. No host country agreement was confirmed at the time, but the bill became law in April 2022. April 14, 2022 Boris Johnson announces agreement with Rwanda. In a speech, Mr Johnson announced a five years a deal with Rwanda under which Britain would send some asylum seekers there for processing and resettlement, at a cost of £120 million, or about $150 million today.

Human rights groups immediately denounced the plan. They said it violated Britain's commitment to the United Nations Refugee Convention of 1951, which states that asylum seekers must be protected in the country they arrive in and cannot be forcibly sent to dangerous places. June 14, 2022 The first regular flight to Rwanda is grounded. A last-minute legal intervention blocked the first flight planned to take some asylum seekers to Rwanda. About 130 people were initially expected on the flight, but their numbers had increased due to a series of legal challenges. On the day of the flight, fewer than 10 people were supposed to be on board. Then a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights, a tribunal based on a European convention to which Britain is a signatory, halted the departure. March 7, 2023 Suella Braverman presents the Illegal Migration Bill. As the number of small boat crossings across the Channel continued to increase, a new immigration bill was introduced by Suella Braverman, who was appointed Home Secretary during Liz Truss's short-lived tenure , then reappointed by Ms Truss's successor, Mr Sunak. Ms Braverman said her dream was to see flights transporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. The bill, which became law in July 2023, gives the Home Office a duty to deport almost all asylum seekers who arrive in Britain by means the government deems unlawful. Under the law, asylum seekers would be returned to their country of origin or another safe third country, such as Rwanda, and would have no right to re-entry, settlement or citizenship, regardless of the outcome of their request.

November 15, 2023 British Supreme Court rules Rwandan policy illegal. During all this, the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was being challenged in the British courts, with the case eventually going to the Supreme Court. In November, five judges ruled that the plan would violate both British and international law. The judges found serious grounds to believe that Rwanda could not be considered safe for refugees because asylum seekers whose claims were heard there could be turned away, meaning genuine refugees could be sent back to their country of origin and suffer violence or ill-treatment there. December 5, 2023 Britain signs a new treaty with Rwanda. The government signed a treaty with the Rwandan government which attempted to address the Supreme Court's concerns. He promised various guarantees for asylum seekers, including assurances that they would not be deported from Rwanda if their applications were rejected. December 6, 2023 Government presents Rwanda security bill. The government introduced emergency legislation to overturn the Supreme Court's decision, simply declaring that Rwanda is a legally safe country. The bill would force UK courts, immigration officials and the Secretary of State to consider Rwanda a safe country for refugees, regardless of any evidence to the contrary. March 1, 2024 The Court of Auditors reveals skyrocketing costs. The National Audit Office, an independent monitoring body for British public spending, noted that the government will have paid Rwanda 370 million by the end of 2024, even if no asylum seekers have yet been sent there.

Costs will rise even further if flights take off: Britain has promised to pay Rwanda 20,000 for each person sent, plus another 150,874 per person for processing and operating costs, and 120 million after the first 300 people . April 2024 The Rwanda Security Bill is expected to become law. After a lengthy standoff between the unelected House of Lords and the elected House of Commons, the Rwanda Security Bill is expected to pass, with the government prepared to use its considerable majority in the House of Commons to push it through. Mr Sunak promised to see flights to Rwanda take off as soon as possible. But all that bickering and spending might have been for nothing. Rights groups have pledged to fight the evictions in domestic and international courts, and the Labor Party has pledged to abandon the plan if it wins the next general election, due this fall. The Labor Party organized a significant advance in the polls for over a year.

