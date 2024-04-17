Widodo asks Apple to launch innovation center with universities





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has asked US technology giant Apple to collaborate with top Indonesian universities to open an innovation center and support human resources (HR) development. “The president said that in addition to establishing the Apple Development Academy, the company could also open an innovation center in collaboration with top universities in Indonesia,” informed Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita during a press release at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday. After meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, the minister said the president asked Apple to support human resource development in Indonesia. Meanwhile, Cook expressed his desire to continue the expansion of Apple Academy, Kartasasmita added. So far, Apple has invested 1.6 trillion rupees ($98 million) in establishing the Apple Development Academy, a digital talent training program for Apple app development. The program already exists in four locations, namely BSD Tangerang, Surabaya, Batam and most recently in Bali. According to Kartasasmita, the HR development facilities provided by Apple through the Apple Academy are the result of an agreement between the Indonesian government and Apple within the framework of meeting the National Component Level (TKDN) of up to 35 percent for mobile devices, handhelds, and tablets (HKT). He then said that Widodo considers developing human resource capabilities through Apple as an important investment in addition to building factories in Indonesia. Furthermore, the Indonesian government and Apple agreed that the development of the manufacturing sector is necessary to help Indonesia become a player in Apple's global supply chain. According to data from the Ministry of Industry, nearly 50 million mobile phones were produced in Indonesia in 2023. At the same time, the country's mobile phone imports reached 2.79 million units, of which 85% for Apple products, worth $1.5 billion to $2 billion. year. “We want Apple manufacturing in Indonesia to become a supply chain in Indonesia and the world. Becoming a global player is important for all production facilities to export,” Kartasasmita added. Translator: Mentari Dwi G, Resinta Sulistiyandari

Editor: Aditya Eko Sigit Wicaksono

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/311046/widodo-asks-apple-to-launch-innovation-center-with-varsities The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos