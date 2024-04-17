Xi, Scholz call for mutual progress

Vast potential discovered in exploring more stable relationships in new areas

Mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Germany does not create any “risks”, but is a guarantee for their stable relations and presents opportunities for future development, President Xi Jinping said during his meeting in Beijing with the chancellor on Tuesday. German Olaf Scholz.

Scholz was on a three-day official visit to China, which began on Sunday. His trip comes after the German federal government in July pushed a “risk reduction” policy to reduce “economic dependence” on China.

Xi highlighted the deep interconnectedness of industrial and supply chains between the two countries as well as the high-level interdependence of markets.

He said there is vast potential to explore win-win cooperation, not only in traditional sectors such as machinery manufacturing and automobile industry, but also in emerging areas such as green transformation, development digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Noting that China and Germany support free trade and economic globalization, Xi urged countries to be vigilant in the face of rising protectionism and view the issue of production capacity objectively and in accordance with economic principles.

China has made significant contributions to solving global supply challenges, inflationary pressures and climate change through its exports of electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products, he said.

Xi noted that there is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and Germany and that they do not pose a threat to each other's security.

Cooperation between the two countries is beneficial to both sides as well as the world, he said, adding that the more turbulent the world becomes, the more important it is for both sides to strengthen the resilience and vitality of their countries. bilateral relations.

China and Germany should safeguard their independence and autonomy by engaging in multilateral cooperation and jointly promote practical actions by the international community to address global challenges, such as climate change, unbalanced development and regional conflicts. , thus further contributing to the balance and stability of the world. » said Xi.

While reiterating China's commitment to opening-up, Xi urged Germany to provide a fair, transparent, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Scholz said Germany is willing to further strengthen bilateral relations with China and deepen bilateral dialogue and cooperation in various fields. Germany is determined to maintain a multilateral international order, while rejecting confrontation and advocating free trade, he said.

As an important member of the European Union, Germany is willing to play an active role in promoting the positive development of EU-China relations, Scholz added.

The visiting German delegation included the federal ministers of the Environment, Agriculture and Transport, as well as numerous German business leaders, including senior executives from BMW, Bayer, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and ThyssenKrupp.

Ola Kaellenius, chairman of the board of directors of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, told China Daily that China plays a central role in Mercedes-Benz's global strategy, being not only the headquarters of its largest market and the one of its largest manufacturing sites, but also as one of its global centers of technological innovation.

“We will continue to invest in China, strengthen cooperation with our Chinese partners, promote electrification as well as digital transformation and continue to contribute to economic and trade cooperation between Germany and China,” he said. -he declares.

During the meeting, Xi and Scholz also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and other issues of common concern.

Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, the two leaders expressed their commitment to respect the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, to oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attacks against nuclear facilities used for peaceful purposes and to address food security issues in accordance with international humanitarian standards. law.

Xi proposed four principles to prevent the Ukrainian crisis from spiraling out of control and restore peace as soon as possible.

“First, we must prioritize maintaining peace and stability and refrain from seeking selfish gains. Second, we must calm the situation and not add fuel to the fire. Third, we must create conditions necessary for the restoration of peace and refrain from further escalating tensions. Fourth, we must reduce the negative impact on the global economy and refrain from undermining the stability of global industrial and supply chains. he declared.

Xi encouraged and supported all efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, expressing China's willingness to maintain close communication with relevant parties including Germany regarding the timely convening of an international conference. accepted by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all. concerned parties for fair discussions on all peace proposals.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the two sides agreed to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2728 to prevent further escalation of the situation, ensure unhindered and sustainable humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, and support a rapid resolution of the Palestinian question, based on negotiation. based on the two-state solution.

They also called on influential countries to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talk while walking at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing on Tuesday. DING HAITAO/XINHUA









