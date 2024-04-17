Opinion: The UK has just taken another step towards banning smoking. Here's the sticking point

Opinion by Holly Thomas

London (CNN) — Last week, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson treated a Canadian crowd to a helping of his signature grandiloquence.

Winston Churchill's party wants to ban [cigars]?he moaned. Give me a break, as they say in Quebec. It's just crazy.

The source of his anger was the proposed smoking ban in the United Kingdom, which wasdirectedby Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party conference last October and suffered hissecond readingin the House of Commons on Tuesday evening.

In a free vote, the House voted in favor of the plan in383 to 67meaning the bill has cleared its first parliamentary hurdle.

Under the proposed bill, no one born on or after January 1, 2009 would be allowed to purchase tobacco, effectively increasing the legal smoking age each year. This would mean that today's 15-year-olds will never be able to legally buy cigarettes.

Despite what Johnson may have led his audience to believe, a possible smoking ban enjoys broad popular support in the United Kingdom. AFebruary surveyby YouGov for the charity Action on Smoking and Health, 71% of adults support making Britain a smoke-free country (12% oppose it). Like most people, I am certain that this would save many lives and would be a huge burden on the national health system.(NHS). It remains to be seen whether this goodwill will prove sufficient to overcome the many obstacles that await us.

Johnson may have invoked one of the most hackneyed clichés in British politics (hisobsession with Churchill's legacyis matched only by itsobsession with his own), but in this case it's at least adjacent to something relevant. Conservative backbenchers led by former prime minister Liz Truss havesentencedthe proposed bill as deeply anti-conservative, adding that itonly helps those who wish to restrict freedom.

Whatever the people's politics, this is a sticking point. Smoking isn't just the teenage rite of passage glorified by shows like Skins and Euphoria. For some, it is synonymous withbodily autonomy. The health benefits of quitting smoking, or better, never smoking, are irrefutable. But for years, people weighed the risks of smoking and decided it was worth it. As adults, we reserve the right to raise a glass in celebration, bake birthday cakes filled with sugar, drive a car, engage in extreme sports, and do all sorts of things that might ultimately cause us harm. It is our time, our money, our health that we can use as we wish.

The hardest line to draw is the extent to which our own pleasures should be curtailed for the sake of others. The UK banned indoor smoking in public places in 2007had an impactin part because it has significantly reduced children's exposure to second-hand smoke, a cause that even the most committed smoker could support. It's one thing to blow on the street, another to do it in a crowded restaurant almost directly into the growing lungs.

Then there is the question of money. New Zealand's conservative National Party introduced a similar phased ban on smoking last year,but I canceled it before it took effectto help finance the tax cuts. WhenProhibitionwas introduced by the 18th Amendment to 1920s America, imposing a ban on the sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol, large sections of the population refused to comply. This resulted in a booming contraband market and a spiral of gang violence. It cost the federal government $11 billion in lost tax revenue and more than $300 million for enforcement.ultimately contributingto the amendments repealed in 1933.

Smoking costs the NHSestimated$2.5 billion ($3.1 billion) each year, which is equivalent to 2% of the health service budget. Cancer research in the UKestimatesthat in 2022, the gross cost of smoking to public finances was $20.6 billion ($25.7 billion), through a combination of reduced tax revenue, increased welfare benefits, unemployment and premature deaths. The long-term economic benefits of a tobacco-free Britain are clear. But these savings would take time to materialize, and this government is not ready to do it.known for staying the course.

If cigarettes were invented now,they would probably never reach the stores. Unfortunately, getting rid of something that the population is already accustomed to is much trickier than never introducing it in the first place. A phased ban might be a gentler approach than forcing the nation to stand down, but how it will be implemented in practical terms is far from clear. Among other things, this raises the possibility that in 10 years we could find ourselves in a situation where a trader is too young to smoke, but forced to sell cigarettes to older people.

The legal age for smoking isdecentralized question, meaning the ban would only apply in England. Depending on how Wales and Scotland choose to proceed, someone who is unable to buy cigarettes in England might be able to do so across the border. And anyway, minor children have never had difficulty obtaining cigarettes in the past, so how will this be handled differently?

Conservative rebels hatenanny statusmight be less sympathetic to the general public at a time when250 people die every weekdue to NHS waiting lists and a cost of living crisis isstunt the growth of our children. Some who might once have blanched at the idea of ​​state intervention may feel more receptive in this climate. The question is whether Rishi Sunak can come up with an enforceable plan and stick to it.

